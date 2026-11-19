The Houston Astros have hired Matt Bayer as their new assistant general manager, bringing in an executive with nearly 15 years of experience with the St. Louis Cardinals and a strong background in research and development. Bayer most recently served as the Cardinals' senior director of baseball development, where he helped oversee the organization's R&D department.

According to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, the Astros are bringing Bayer to Houston as they continue to reshape their front office under new general manager Randy Flores. Bayer and Flores previously worked together in St. Louis, where they spent more than a decade with the Cardinals organization.

Bayer's experience in baseball operations has largely focused on using data and analytics to support decisions across an organization. His work with the Cardinals included overseeing the day-to-day operations of their baseball research and development group and helping turn large amounts of data into useful information for the team's baseball operations.

In a post on X, Bayer's strong analytical background and data-driven approach were highlighted. He was also described as the Cardinals' "Moneyball Jonah Hill," a reference to the character played by Jonah Hill in the 2011 film Moneyball.

Bayer explained his approach to the role in a 2023 interview with Washington University in St. Louis.

Houston Astros manager Brad Ausmus shakes hands with general manager Randy Flores. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For all the baseball decisions the Cardinals make, we have large datasets that we need to turn into usable information," Bayer said. "I work with other groups within our baseball operations team to set priorities, help with analytics projects and try to make those decisions easier."

Before building his career in baseball operations, Bayer played college baseball at Washington University. He spent four seasons with the Bears from 2008 to 2011, playing as a designated hitter, first baseman and left fielder. He also served as a team captain during his junior and senior seasons.

Aside from baseball, Bayer has a family connection to the St. Louis area. His wife, Betty, runs Betty's Books, a bookstore in Webster Groves that focuses on graphic novels and comics.

Bayer began his career with the Cardinals in 2012 as a baseball development assistant. He later worked as an amateur scouting analyst and manager of scouting analytics before being promoted to senior director of baseball development. His move to Houston brings an end to a Cardinals career that lasted nearly 15 years.

The appointment gives Flores another familiar face in Houston's front office as he continues to put together his baseball operations group. Bayer's experience in research, analytics and baseball development will now become part of the Astros' front office as they prepare for the next season.