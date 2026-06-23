Astros Lineup: 37-43 and Sliding, Lambert Needs to Even Blue Jays Series

The Houston Astros added another notch in the loss column after the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The Astros fell 4-2 which now puts them at 37-43 on the season. They are sliding further away from that coveted wild card position.

Tuesday brings a new day and another chance to turn things around. Peter Lambert will take the ball against Shane Bieber at 4:07 p.m. ET.

The biggest concern coming out of Monday’s loss was Jeremy Peña. The shortstop exited the game in the sixth inning with a right hamstring cramp and is getting further evaluation done on Tuesday to determine his status. With Carlos Correa already out for the season, losing Peña for any length of time would be devastating at the shortstop position.

Raynel Delgado is back in the lineup Tuesday at shortstop and he will remain the fallback option.

Astros Lineup for Game 2

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Manager Joe Espada is trotting out the familiar top four to face Shane Bieber in his return from the IL. The rest of the supporting cast remains questionable as he continues to slide players around, trying to find the right matchups.

2B Jose Altuve DH Yordan Alvarez 1B Christian Walker 3B Isaac Paredes C Yainer Diaz RF Cam Smith LF Taylor Trammell CF Brice Matthews SS Raynel Delgado

Matthews is moving to center field, where he has played less frequently this year, but something has to change as he has been hitting just .077 over his last seven.

The Astros went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring positions on Monday, leaving too many opportunities on the field in multiple games now.

Alvarez is still doing All-Star things. He holds a 1.070 OPS and ranks among the American League’s best. Until those surrounding him start producing, opposing pitchers can pitch around him, and, they have been. On Monday, the Blue Jays walked him twice.

The Pitching Matchup

Houston Astros pitcher Peter Lambert | William Liang-Imagn Images

Lambert has been one of Houston’s better in the starting rotation this year. He sits at 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA, but Tuesday’s match will be tough. Beiber is making his first appearance since being sidelined with right elbow inflammation.

If Bieber comes out strong, it could serve as inspiration to the Blue Jays, who also need to keep winning. It will be important for the Astros to find ways to hit early.

The Astros have rotation help on the way, or at least they hope they do. Lance McCullers Jr and Ronel Blanco are both making rehab starts on Thursday. Christian Javier had a good rehab start on Sunday making him just one bullpen session away from a hopeful return date.

At 37-43, Houston sits 3.5 games back in the AL West and 3.0 games back of a wild card spot. Nothing is out of reach...yet.