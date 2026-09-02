Astros Make Several Lineup Changes With AL West Lead Down to One Game

The Houston Astros haven’t built up a large cushion in the American League West. They can’t continue to have offensive performances like the one they put forth on Tuesday evening.

The Astros were held to just three hits in the 5-1 loss against the Chicago White Sox. Now they sit at 70-69 which is just one game ahead of their division rival, the Texas Rangers.

Now, the organization is going to try to respond on Wednesday evening with a different-looking lineup behind starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

The top four are staying the same. Jeremy Pena is the lead followed by Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes and Jose Altuve.

After that, manager Joe Espada shook things up a little.

Daulton Varsho is returning to the lineup in center field and batting fifth. Taylor Trammell is starting in left field and following Varsho in the lineup.

Cam Smith is jumping up to seventh from ninth and playing right field.

LaMonte Wade Jr. shifts from left field to first base and bats eighth, and finally, Christian Vazquez is replacing Yainer Diaz behind the plate and hitting last.

Astros Starting Lineup vs. White Sox

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Peña, SS Yordan Alvarez, DH Isaac Paredes, 3B Jose Altuve, 2B Daulton Varsho, CF Taylor Trammell, LF Cam Smith, RF LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B Christian Vázquez, C

Starting pitcher: Hayden Wesneski

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT at Daikin Park. Wesneski is coming in with a 4-1 record and 3.86 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Chicago is countering with right-hander Davis Martin, who is 9-6 on the year with a 4.32 ERA.

Astros Offense Went Quiet

The lineup changes for Wednesday evening come on the heels of Houston struggling to generate anything against Sean Burke and the White Sox bullpen on Tuesday.

Burke threw for 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Houston couldn’t put a mark on the board until the eighth inning. The Astros finished the night with just three hits in the loss.

This isn’t an isolated occurrence.

Houston’s offense has struggled all through August and coming into September, the team had one of the least productive offenses over the previous few weeks.

Their pitching has kept them in the postseason conversation and right on top of the AL West, but they can’t gain any ground to get away from the Texas Rangers playing like this.

Wednesday’s changes give Houston a different look against Martin. It will be interesting to see Varsho in the middle of the order.

Wesneski Getting Important Start

Houston Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wesneski will be asked to lead the way in getting Houston back on track. He is coming into the game with a 4-1 record and a 3.86 ERA.

The White Sox are a strong team leading the American League Central by three games. They enter this game with a 73-65 record and will be looking to increase their division lead.

Thus, it is going to be very important that the Astros find an offensive spark. The days of being able to relax and coast a little are over.

Every game matters at this point in the season. To these two division leaders, each inning matters in their quest to finish the season in the top spot. While they might not be battling each other for the division titles, it doesn’t make these games any less important.