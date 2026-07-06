Astros Named Best Fit for Struggling All-Star Outfielder From the Red Sox

After the Houston Astros started the 2026 season building some momentum with a 5-2 record through a season-opening homestand against the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox, all of the momentum quickly came to a crashing end.

A 1-9 road trip that saw them swept by the Colorado Rockies and the Seattle Mariners over the final seven games sent things spiraling out of control midway through April. Injuries quickly piled up with the pitching staff, which left manager Joe Espada scrambling for arms. Then injuries hit the positional players, creating even more issues for Houston.

They fell to the bottom of the American League West Division standings, but now are playing their way back into contention. A big reason for that is a mediocre AL West and a mediocre American League in general. They will begin a series on the road against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night before leading into the All-Star Game with a series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

If they can hang in the wild-card and division race, that might allow general manager Dana Brown to look to add at the August 3 trade deadline. If he does, there are some needs he has, including a left-handed hitting outfielder. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) linked a familiar name to the Astros.

Astors Linked To Boston Red Sox Oufielder Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston has been looking to add some left-handed power to their lineup, mainly with an outfielder. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox is someone they were linked to over the winter, but nothing ended up happening. Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow decided to run it back with five outfielders for five spots.

However, he could look to move on from one and Duran is the obvious trade candidate. Bowden believes that he is who Brown and the Astros should target.

"The Astros are searching for a left-handed hitting outfielder with pop to better balance their lineup. There are not a lot of players available who fit that profile, but a few significant ones they should target include Jarren Duran, Kerry Carpenter, Ryan O’Hearn and maybe even Mickey Moniak,'' Bowden wrote.

He listed Duran as the best trade fit, as a change of scenery could do him some good and fit in with Houston's strong clubhouse environment. Duran's stats this season are down from the last two years, but there is no doubt there is talent there that could benefit from a change of scenery.

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) catches a fly ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a two-run home run on Sunday night in Boston's 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Duran has 13 home runs this season and he's on pace to pass his mark of 16 in 2025. However, he is slashing just .197/.259/.361 with nine doubles and a pair of triples. For context, he had 41 doubles and 13 triples in 2025.

He is just two years removed from his All-Star Game MVP Award, but he is right at the top of players who could certainly use a change of scenery at the deadline. This is a low-risk, high-reward chance for Brown to take.

If Houston can get the 2024 and 2025 versions of Duran over the final two months, there is a good chance they can get into the playoffs. That in itself might be worth the risk right now.