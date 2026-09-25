Yordan Alvarez Takes Historic Season to Level Never Seen Before by Astros
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Yordan Alvarez’s great season with the Houston Astros is also generating headlines beyond his pursuit of the Triple Crown and his MVP case.
After going 2-for-4 in the Astros’ 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Alvarez led MLB in batting average (.314), on-base percentage (.431) and slugging percentage (.601).
The last three players to lead the Major Leagues in all three offensive percentage categories were Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (2025), and the now-retired Miguel Cabrera (2013) and Barry Bonds (2002).
The run scored by Alvarez in the third inning was the 100th of the season, to which he added 106 walks and 102 RBIs. These numbers put his season on another level, as only Judge and Bonds have been able to add at least 100 walks and 100 runs scored to their season while leading the offensive line. Entering his final three games against the Athletics, he can add to that.
Judge did it in 2025 when he led the league with 124 walks and 137 runs scored, while Bonds completed those numbers in 2002 and then again in 2004 when he walked 232 times.
An Unmatched Season in Astros History
Alvarez's season has been historic. In addition to leading the offense, he has added triple digits in runs scored, RBIs and walks, which puts his 2026 season in a historic place. No other Houston hitter has been able to achieve those three marks in a single season and, at the same time, lead the Majors in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Jeff Bagwell is the one who came closest when he led the league with 143 runs scored and 149 walks in 1999 and accumulated 42 home runs with 126 RBIs, but his .304/.454/.591 offensive line could not lead the Majors. Bagwell also had great seasons as an Astro in 1997 and 2000 without being able to reach Alvarez's impact, and something similar happened with Lance Berkman in 2002 (he led the league with 128 RBIs, scored 106 runs and took 107 walks) and Alex Bregman in 2019 (he led the league with 119 walks, drove in 112 and scored 122 runs).
Alvarez is eight RBIs away from tying Pete Alonso, who leads the American League with 110, and that could make the big difference in the race to win the Triple Crown. However, he still remains in the conversation as a solid candidate for the American League MVP award. Since Carl Yastrzemski won the American League Triple Crown in 1967, Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has been the only Triple Crown winner in the Major Leagues.
In any case, the season is not over yet and there can be excitement in these final days. That said, he will have to unleash his swing as he did throughout the season, especially before August. In that same stretch since August 1, Alonso made the difference with 18 home runs, while Alvarez has been able to hit only six.
Houston continues its four-game series against the Athletics, which could be a great opportunity for him to drive the team and continue adding historic chapters to his great season.
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Yirsandy is a baseball writer specializing in MLB coverage with experience across multiple teams and storylines. He currently writes for Diamond Centric, where he covers the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals. My work focuses on game coverage, player analysis, and storytelling that connects performance with context. My Substack has also been an important part of my writing development, where I’ve built much of my baseball coverage and storytelling voice over time. I’m passionate about combining reporting, research, and thoughtful analysis to produce engaging baseball content for readers.Follow Yirsandy