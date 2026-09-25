Yordan Alvarez Takes Historic Season to Level Never Seen Before by Astros

Yordan Alvarez’s great season with the Houston Astros is also generating headlines beyond his pursuit of the Triple Crown and his MVP case.

After going 2-for-4 in the Astros’ 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Alvarez led MLB in batting average (.314), on-base percentage (.431) and slugging percentage (.601).

The last three players to lead the Major Leagues in all three offensive percentage categories were Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (2025), and the now-retired Miguel Cabrera (2013) and Barry Bonds (2002).

The run scored by Alvarez in the third inning was the 100th of the season, to which he added 106 walks and 102 RBIs. These numbers put his season on another level, as only Judge and Bonds have been able to add at least 100 walks and 100 runs scored to their season while leading the offensive line. Entering his final three games against the Athletics, he can add to that.

Goodbye, baseball! Yordan Álvarez is back: 41st home run last night, tying Junior Caminero for the American League home run lead, and he reached 102 RBIs. He is also leading the AL with a .314 batting average, but the Triple Crown is slipping away from him, as Pete Alonso remains… pic.twitter.com/sDPOIDMeWj — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) September 23, 2026

Judge did it in 2025 when he led the league with 124 walks and 137 runs scored, while Bonds completed those numbers in 2002 and then again in 2004 when he walked 232 times.

An Unmatched Season in Astros History

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alvarez's season has been historic. In addition to leading the offense, he has added triple digits in runs scored, RBIs and walks, which puts his 2026 season in a historic place. No other Houston hitter has been able to achieve those three marks in a single season and, at the same time, lead the Majors in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Jeff Bagwell is the one who came closest when he led the league with 143 runs scored and 149 walks in 1999 and accumulated 42 home runs with 126 RBIs, but his .304/.454/.591 offensive line could not lead the Majors. Bagwell also had great seasons as an Astro in 1997 and 2000 without being able to reach Alvarez's impact, and something similar happened with Lance Berkman in 2002 (he led the league with 128 RBIs, scored 106 runs and took 107 walks) and Alex Bregman in 2019 (he led the league with 119 walks, drove in 112 and scored 122 runs).

Alvarez is eight RBIs away from tying Pete Alonso, who leads the American League with 110, and that could make the big difference in the race to win the Triple Crown. However, he still remains in the conversation as a solid candidate for the American League MVP award. Since Carl Yastrzemski won the American League Triple Crown in 1967, Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has been the only Triple Crown winner in the Major Leagues.

Since August 1, Yordan Alvarez has hit six home runs with 20 RBIs in 194 plate appearances.



Pete Alonso? ...



...18 home runs with 41 RBIs in 210 PAs!



Speechless.



Still, Yordan keeps trying. He has 102 RBIs, eight behind the Polar Bear, who reached 110 last night.#Houston… pic.twitter.com/TPcoTPUQST — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) September 24, 2026

In any case, the season is not over yet and there can be excitement in these final days. That said, he will have to unleash his swing as he did throughout the season, especially before August. In that same stretch since August 1, Alonso made the difference with 18 home runs, while Alvarez has been able to hit only six.

Houston continues its four-game series against the Athletics, which could be a great opportunity for him to drive the team and continue adding historic chapters to his great season.