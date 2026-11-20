The Houston Astros have a lot of work to do on their roster this offseason, and among the first decisions was deciding which players to tender and which to non-tender. Those decisions were made Friday.

November 20th was the non-tender deadline in Major League Baseball, one of the first offseason contract negotiations all teams participated in. Teams will reach out to players and decide if they tender them a contract or decide to non-tender them and release the player into free agency.

Non-Tenders

Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OF Taylor Trammell: Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported Friday that the Astros are going to make Trammell a free agent. Trammell was not an impact player for the Astros in 2026, posting a 78 wRC+ in 289 plate apperances. The Astros should easily find an upgrade either on the trade or free-agent market, so giving Trammell a contract really made no sense.

Tenders:

RHP Ronel Blanco: Blanco did not pitch much for the Astros due to injury, but FanGraphs projects Blanco to return in 2026 and pitch 58 innings of work. The Astros need bullpen help, so this makes sense.

RHP Hunter Brown: Not that there was ever a doubt, but the Astros are tendering a contract to Hunter Brown. How much Brown will earn in 2027 is undetermined, but no doubt the Astros ace will get paid.

SS Jeremy Pena: The Astros might move Pena this offseason, but they still need to tender him a deal for 2027. This was another no-brainer for the Astros.

RHP Peter Lambert: Lambert became one of the biggest pieces for the Astros in 2027 and was among the top reasons Houston made the postseason. It makes sense that the Astros are taking another flyer on a player who posted a 3.82 ERA in 155 2/3 innings of work.

C Yainer Diaz: Another candidate the Astros could move this offseason, Diaz was tendered a contract, another obvious move for the Astros with one of the biggest offensive producers in the lineup. Diaz posted a 115 wRC+ in 2026 and will impact the Astros in the future, either in production or collateral.

RHP Hayden Wesneski: Wesneski was hurt in 2026 and should return healthy in 2027 and make some sort of an impact with FanGraphs projecting Wesneski to post a 4.63 ERA in 150 innings of work.

Settlement:

Houston Astros pitcher Bennett Sousa. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS Nick Allen: According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros and Allen settled at $1.95 M for the 2027 season to avoid arbitration. Allen will be a valuable backup, posting a 103 wRC+ in 2026.

LHP Bennett Sousa: The Astros need bullpen help, and Sousa makes sense to keep around with FanGraphs projecting him to post a 3.83 ERA in 2027. According to The Athletic, Sousa and the Astros settled at $1.260 million.

All players who were tendered contracts did not come to an agreement on contract terms with the team. Negotiations will begin and go through the arbitration deadline. If the two sides don't come to an agreement, they will go to an arbitration hearing. The date is not known due to the impending lockout.