How Much Bonus Pool Money Do the Houston Astros Have in the 2026 MLB Draft?

The MLB Draft is hours away, and the future stars of all of the teams could be drafted in the next few hours. The Houston Astros have a great opportunity as they are entering the 2026 MLB Draft with the 11th-highest pool value.

Houston has a draft bonus pool of approximately $13.7 million. They own two first-round selections, which gives them a boost in the pool allotment.

This extra spending power could really change the face of the draft for the Astros who have picked at the back of the first round consistently.

What Is MLB Draft Bonus Pool Money?

Houston Astros center fielder Brice Matthews | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every MLB team is assigned a bonus pool based on the value of its selections in the first 10 rounds.

Each pick the team has is assigned a “slot value” and the combined total creates a club’s draft bonus pool. Teams can spend more or less than the assigned value on each player, but they must try to stay under their pool amount, or at least relatively close to it.

If teams exceed their pool value when the signings happen, they will incur financial penalties and can even lose future draft picks if the excess is high enough.

So, if they sign an early pick, they don’t have to spend the entire allotted amount to save some for later picks.

The Astros Are In a Strong Position

By having two first-round selections, Houston’s bonus pool increased significantly. The team has the No. 17 and 28 picks. The slot value for the 17th pick is $4.86 million; add to that the prospect promotion incentive pick at number 28, worth $3.36 million, and that gives the Astros a significant opportunity to add impact talent.

The day will be long for Houston as they own six Day 1 picks across the first four rounds.

If the Astros are strategic with their signings, they can spread the pool value across multiple high-end prospects.

This could allow the team to lure high school talent rather than have them head off to college.

Houston’s Recent History Is Positive

Jake Bloss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros have already proven that they can produce major league talent through their farm system.

Brice Matthews, Houston’s first-round pick in 2023, has already found his way to the major league field. Jake Bloss debuted before being traded in a deal that brought Yusei Kikuchi to Houston.

With a sizable bonus pool, the Astros have a significant opportunity ahead of them to replenish a farm system that has regularly graduated prospects.

MLB success requires a continuous flow of prospects moving through the system. The 2026 MLB Draft is a great opportunity for the Astros to inject some high-end talent.

The future starts today.