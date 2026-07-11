Astros MLB Draft Tracker: Live Updates, Picks and Analysis

The draft for Major League Baseball is finally upon us, marking the oh-so-close All-Star break. Now, it might seem different that the draft is mid-season, but baseball is a different breed compared to other professional sports.

Most players selected will not be featured on a major league roster anytime soon, as they will start in the team's farm system to continue developing their game. So, athletes can be drafted and immediately start their professional careers in the minor leagues.

That being said, the draft will commence at 1 p.m. ET and can be found on NBC and Peacock with the Chicago White Sox getting the first pick with the Houston Astros not coming up on the board until No.17.

With a depleted pipeline, the Astros will need to take full advantage of the three picks that they will see in the first three rounds. Houston's future had been gambled away for "right now" success, so every pick is increasingly important for this ballclub.

Now, the Astros received an extra pick as Hunter Brown finished in the top three for the AL Cy Young last season, and that will take place right after pick No.25.

Houston Astros Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 17:



Prospect Promotion Incentive, Pick No. 28:



Round 2, Pick No. 57:



Round 3, Pick No. 93:



Round 4, Pick No. 121:

How to Watch the MLB Draft





The MLB Draft will be over the course of two days, July 11-12. Day one starts at 1 p.m. ET and day two will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.



You can watch the MLB Draft:



2026 MLB DRAFT



Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)



1:00-2:30 p.m. ET - Preview show + Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)



2:30-4:30 p.m. ET - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)



4:30-7:45 p.m. ET - Picks 41-135 (Peacock, MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET (MLB.com, MLB.TV, MLB+)