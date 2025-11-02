Astros Pitcher Snakebitten by Injuries Is Considered 'Likely' Non-Tender Candidate
While the Houston Astros have a logjam across their outfield and infield, they don't necessarily have that luxury when it comes to their pitching staff.
Injuries have played a part in that. Luis Garcia went down with another injury that required Tommy John surgery. Hayden Wesneski, Ronel Blanco and Brandon Walter also underwent that procedure this year. Lance McCullers Jr. continues to battle health problems. And the bullpen was a revolving door due throughout the season.
Because of that, it's hard to envision the Astros would be willing to cut any pitcher, especially with Framber Valdez hitting the free agency where he's not expected to return. However, one of those injured players is viewed as a clear non-tender candidate.
Luis Garcia Could Be Non-Tendered by Astros
"Garcia, who recently had a second Tommy John surgery and will be out until 2027, is a likely non-tender...," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported.
If that is actually what happens this offseason, then it would be a tough way for his tenure to end. From 2020-22, he was a weapon for Houston. During his debut year, he had a 2.92 ERA in five outings before throwing two scoreless innings in the playoffs. Then, the following two seasons, he had a sub-4.00 ERA as a key part of the Astros' rotation.
But after that, injuries have plagued him. He underwent his first Tommy John surgery just six starts into the 2023 campaign. That, combined with multiple setbacks, prevented him from pitching on a major league mound until September of this year.
Unfortunately for Garcia and Houston, his return didn't have the feel-good ending everyone wanted. That's because he suffered another elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery just 7 2/3 innings following his comeback.
Non-Tendering Luis Garcia Makes Sense for Astros
While this decision would be a tough one to make, it also seems like it would be the right one. Like McTaggart pointed out, Garcia won't return until the 2027 campaign, so paying him an arbitration amount for a lost season when payroll is going to be tight doesn't make sense.
The Astros would be better suited to non-tender Garcia and use that saved money elsewhere, whether that's on another starting pitcher or an established bullpen arm or two that can boost the overall profile of that unit.
Keep an eye on that happening when it comes time for Houston to make this decision.