Why Astros Superstar Wasn’t in Lineup for Cubs Series Finale

The Houston Astros are heading back to Texas from Chicago after a three-games series with the Cubs. But they’re not heading to Houston just yet.

The Astros will be in Arlington for a four-game series with the Texas Rangers that starts on Monday. Yordan Alvarez will be with the team after he didn’t start in Sunday’s game.

Will he be in the lineup for Monday’s game? Probably. But the Astros sat him on Sunday out of caution after he left Saturday’s game with back spasms. Manager Joe Espada also said to reporters that there was some though to giving their designated hitter a break going into the series.

“He needed a day,” Espada said to MLB.com and other outlets. “He’s feeling a lot better. We talked about this being an off day for him going into the series and in this stretch of games, but he’s feeling better. The big man needs a blow.”

Astros Dodge Major Injury to Alvarez

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) is congratulated by shortstop Braden Shewmake. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

When he left Saturday’s game during an at-bat, there was concern that he may have a significant injury. During the at-bat he spoke to Espada before he stepped in the box. After he took a swing and experienced some discomfort, he left the game.

Shortly after he returned to the dugout with a smile on his face. He was examined by trainers and the Astros reported he had back spasms. It sounds like he’s recovered nicely, but Houston didn’t want to take any chances for two reasons.

First, he’s been their best hitter this season. The American League March/April player of the month is slashing .300/.415/.595 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI. while he has cooled from his red-hot start to the season, losing him even for 10 days would be rough, given the number of position players that are on the injured list. That includes superstar Jose Altuve, who went to Florida on Sunday to continue his rehab from an oblique injury.

Second, it’s the schedule. The Astros don’t have a day off until June 1. They’re in a stretch of 10 games in 10 days. In many cases managers will look to get a player like Alvarez a day off at some point on the trip. It makes sense to do it Sunday, given the back spasms and given the four-game series with the Rangers that’s ahead.

Alvarez is a valuable player for Houston even if they’re fully healthy. But Houston is far from it. With a loaded schedule ahead and a banged-up roster, giving Alvarez one day off was a necessity and not a luxury.