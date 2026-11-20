When he has been at full strength, Brandon Woodruff has been a starting pitcher capable of adding 2.0 or more fWAR, with durability and enough dominance to add stability at the top of the starting rotation, as he did in four of the best years of his career between 2019 and 2022 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, injuries have hit Woodruff in recent years, and he has not been able to pitch more than 100 innings in a single season since 2022. First, a right ankle sprain appeared in 2022. Then came the right shoulder problems, which began with a strain of the subscapularis muscle in April 2023 and ended with surgery to repair the anterior capsule in October of that year. That procedure kept him out for the entire 2024 season and until July 2025, when he finally returned to the Major Leagues.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53). Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Woodruff returned, he wasn't free from new setbacks, as right ankle tendinitis and an elbow contusion during his rehabilitation delayed his debut. After completing just 12 starts in 2025, a right lat strain once again ended his season. In 2026, he suffered complications again in his surgically repaired shoulder, which initially seemed to require a second surgery in July and keep him out for the rest of the schedule. However, an unexpected improvement allowed him to avoid the procedure, complete his rehabilitation, and return to rejoin the Brewers’ roster in the World Series.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His regular season ended with just 45 ⅓ innings, the lowest total of his career since 2018. Woodruff’s final appearance with Milwaukee came while pitching the ninth inning of Game 3 of the World Series, and he experienced an emotional moment when Pat Murphy gave him the opportunity to be part of the Brewers’ success, as they were crowned champions for the first time in franchise history.

In addition, it had extra significance for Woodruff, since it was his first postseason appearance since Game 4 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He faced five batters and ended up allowing the only run by the Tampa Bay Rays in the Brewers’ 10-1 victory to make the series 3-0.

Should the Astros Trust in Woodruff’s Recovery?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53). Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Precisely before that injury period, which began in 2023, Woodruff had completed the best stretch of his career with four solid seasons that included a 36-22 record in 92 starts, the most wins by any Brewers pitcher during that span, with the second-lowest ERA (3.02) and a combined 13.6 fWAR, finishing tied with Corbin Burnes.

Woodruff’s average fWAR over that stretch was 3.4, a figure that only two Astros starters have surpassed since 2022: Framber Valdez with 4.0 fWAR between 2023 and 2025, and Hunter Brown with 3.8 between 2024 and 2025. Since this year, no Astros starter has recorded an fWAR higher than 2.5.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, I don’t expect Woodruff to be able to return and, even while healthy, manage to have the impact of a pitcher with 3.0 fWAR or more, as he did during the best moment of his career. Woodruff will turn 34 in February 2027 and, while it is clear that his projections are based only on estimates of his recent impact, what we have seen from him during the short time he has been able to stay healthy shows much more reliable standards than those of most Houston starters over these last two campaigns.

To have a greater reference, I used FanGraphs data to establish this comparison, which includes Woodruff’s statistics from the last three combined seasons (2023, 2025 and 2026) and the last three combined seasons (period between 2024 and 2026) of Astros starting pitchers who have recorded at least 100 innings. The ranking is ordered by fWAR.

Name fWAR xFIP K/BB Hunter Brown 9.5 3.40 6.49 Framber Valdez 7.6 3.22 5.69 Brandon Woodruff 4.4 3.55 8.39 Peter Lambert 2.4 4.36 5.49 Ronel Blanco 2.3 4.28 4.86 Spencer Arrighetti 1.8 4.46 5.17 Cristian Javier 1.1 5.37 3.26

As you can see, Woodruff has the third-best fWAR and xFIP in the group with 177 innings pitched and, what is even more important, he leads two interesting aspects that demonstrate his dominance: an 8.39 K-BB and a .219 BABIP allowed.

That efficiency he still retains and that has not suffered any regression when he has been healthy, makes a notable difference compared to starting pitchers who have not been able to sustain Houston’s rotation, which finished 2026 with a 1.98 K/BB, the team’s worst mark since the 1.83 in 2013, when it moved to the American League for the first time and finished with a 51-111 record, the worst performance in franchise history.

Of course, taking a chance on an arm that has gone through as many injuries and recent problems as Woodruff would be a risky bet; If he is healthy, there is no doubt that his experience and quality could still have an impact on the disappointing starting rotation the Astros have had during the last two seasons.