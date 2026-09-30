The Biggest Question the Astros Must Answer Before Game 2

After dominating much of the last decade with seven consecutive appearances in the American League Championship Series, four trips to the World Series and two championships, the recent postseason history of the Houston Astros has been a failure.

After falling 6-3 in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox, they have seen their streak extend to five consecutive playoff losses since 2023.

The string of failures began in Game 6 of the 2023 Championship Series against the Texas Rangers, and continued in the following postseason, when the Detroit Tigers swept the Astros in the 2024 Wild Card Series.

The problems, in general, have been the same. A limited offense, without power or speed, that also fails to take advantage of key situations with runners on base; starters who cannot hold up, and an overworked bullpen.

White Sox 3, Astros 0.



The top of the second inning just ended, and Chicago has recorded 12 of its 14 plate appearances with runners on base, four of them with the bases loaded. Houston’s bullpen has not been able to control the offense so far. — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) September 29, 2026

In this active five-game losing streak, the Astros are averaging 2.4 runs scored per game, and are hitting just .143 (6-for-42) with runners in scoring position. The streak began with 6-for-20 against Texas in the 2023 ALCS and 3-for-13 against Detroit in the 2024 Wild Card Series.

That was precisely one of the problems that led Houston to the loss in Game 1 against Chicago, although the pitching allowed six runs in the bullpen game.

The White Sox pressured the Astros’ relievers throughout the game, getting 55% of their at-bats (23 of 42) with runners on base. In contrast, Houston went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, failing to capitalize on the opportunities.

Four of those at-bats came with two outs and the key hit never came. If not for Nelson Velazquez’s two-run home run, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter, and an error by third baseman Miguel Vargas that opened the door to home plate for Jeremy Pena, the White Sox bullpen would have gone through the game without many problems.

Can the Offense Recover Beyond Yordan Alvarez?

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is the big question the Astros have heading into Game 2: will the offense be able to produce enough without relying so much on Yordan Alvarez?

Jeremy Pena and Isaac Paredes, the hitters Houston has around Yordan, could be the key. Pena went 1-for-4, and if he does not get on base frequently, he will take pressure off Chicago’s pitchers.

Houston needs to face more game situations with runners on base, especially when pitchers have to throw in the zone against Yordan and Paredes.

The difference between one situation and another is proven. In the Astros’ last two postseasons, Pena has hit just .200/.245/.220, with a double as his only extra-base hit and one RBI in 54 plate appearances.

Yordan is hitting .426/.475/.852, with six home runs, 15 RBIs, a 1.327 OPS and a 255 wRC+ in 61 plate appearances. Before this year, in those last two postseasons, the Astros have fallen to a .210 average with just eight home runs and 2.8 runs scored per game without Yordan’s production.

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two other hitters who have been with the Astros in these last postseasons have been Jose Altuve and Yainer Diaz, who have produced an OPS of just .770 and .274, respectively.

For the Astros, the key to success cannot depend only on power or finding good at-bats around Yordan, and that is the most difficult part to reverse, since the team does not have enough speed to change the way they could pressure Chicago’s defense.

So they only have one way to move forward, and that is to get quality at-bats, and then make the most of the opportunities with runners in scoring position.

The moments were there for Houston in Game 1; the execution, however, was not.