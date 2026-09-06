Why Astros Continue to Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings for September

The Houston Astros have set themselves up in a successful position heading into the last few weeks of the season. The September stretch run in the race to the postseason is officially here, and the Astros must finish strong in order to keep their slim hold of the American League West.

After the incredibly disappointing series loss at home against the Athletics, the Astros have turned it around over the past week mostly against teams with a winning record.

Houston had a successful 4-2 road trip in New York against the Yankees and Mets and continued that momentum back at home by taking three out of four against the Chicago White Sox. The Astros are now in position to potentially win the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Given that the Astros reached a season-high four games over .500 after Friday's win over Arizona and extended their division lead to three games over the Texas Rangers, it's possible that the page is turning for the Astros to take full control.

The latest MLB power rankings on ESPN have realized how the Astros have performed lately, and it shows.

Astros Orbiting Around the Top Half

Houston Astros right fielder Cam Smith reacts after hitting a triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Astros were ranked No. 13 in the first September power rankings of the month on ESPN, a two-spot rise from their last mark in August.

Houston was the sixth American League team on the list, right behind the Cleveland Guardians. Given the recent results, it's fair to assume that the Astros might be able to jump over the Guardians in the next rankings as long as they keep a superior record.

The Astros have gone 8-4 in their last 12 games and had won seven out of their last 10 after the White Sox series. Additionally, the Astros are not too far behind for the No. 2 seed in the AL thanks to their recent series win over Chicago.

Houston has been great against teams with a winning record given its win percentage is well over .600 in those matchups. That's been a key part of the turnaround. Even after parting ways with general manager Dana Brown after the series loss to the A's, the Astros went into the Bronx and took two out of three.

The excerpt for the Astros in this week's rankings features thoughts on Yordan Alvarez and if he can potentially win the Triple Crown, which would be the first in baseball since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Alvarez is a "heavy favorite to win AL MVP", according to the piece.

After months, Alvarez is no longer in position for a Triple Crown as Junior Caminero has crossed him for the most homers in the AL with 38. Alvarez has 37. For the Astros to close out the regular season well and secure the division crown, Alvarez will need to pick up the pace.

That would also help the Astros further rise in the power rankings.