Two Pitchers Who Are Pillars of Athletics' Future Staff

The A's pitching staff has been extremely underwhelming throughout the 2026 season and has been a major factor in the club being one of the worst in baseball.

Sure, injuries have also played a role, and the team has been without its ace, Luis Severino, since the end of May, following his start against the New York Yankees.

Jun 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. (38) reacts after the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's are also without two of their big offseason additions, Mark Leiter Jr. and Scott Barlow. Leiter Jr. will be out for the remainder of the season because of surgery, and Barlow was designated for assignment after some rough outings for the team.

As the A's continue their search for a new GM , they will also look to add some pitching this offseason in hopes of making a playoff push in 2027. The staff will need almost a complete overhaul, but there are a couple of arms that need to remain in their rotation.

JT Ginn

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's have been saved by Ginn's performances this season; heading into it, the right-hander was a fringe MLB player and was likely going to get some time in Triple-A Las Vegas. A bunch of underperformances by the A's starters in the first few weeks had him in the rotation very early on.

Ginn took every opportunity and made the most of it. He has become the most trusted guy on the staff and their "ace". Obviously, he will have to earn the spot again next season, but his performances this season should put him somewhere in the Opening Day rotation.

JT Ginn, Painted 93mph Front Door Two Seamer. 🖌️🎨 pic.twitter.com/JeFNl8fd9P — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 16, 2026

There's no telling where a guy like Jeffrey Springs would sit in their rotation next season after his struggles this season. We already highlighted him as someone who needs to step it up for the team.

But as far as Ginn, you can say you have seen enough this year to have him as a middle-of-the-rotation guy heading into a playoff-hopeful 2027 season.

Jacob Lopez

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez had a very different start to his 2026 season than Ginn did, but he's been having an amazing second half of the season, as he did in 2025.

In the back end of the 2025 season, Lopez was one of the most trusted starters for Mark Kotsay, consistently throwing quality innings and extremely effective at striking out opposing hitters.

Jacob Lopez caps off another excellent start, complete with a season-high pitch count. His final line:



6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 102 pitches (56 strikes)



Continuing to show himself as one of the top arms since the All-Star Break. 💪💪#Athletics pic.twitter.com/pEoHub0Mue — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 2, 2026

This season, Lopez's early struggles led to a demotion . Since he's returned to the big leagues, he's looked like a completely different guy. He now pitches with the same confidence he had last season and could be a big factor for the team next season.

While there is uncertainty with the incoming lockout, which could shorten the 2027 season, the A's could make a strong playoff push if they have Ginn and Lopez leading their rotation.