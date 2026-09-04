2 Players Who Athletics Desperately Need To Improve

This season has been nothing short of disappointing for the A's, and there are a ton of factors that have contributed to these results.

Injuries have been a huge issue for the team, as both of their All-Stars are currently out for the remainder of the season. Although it was announced that Langeliers would be out for the season, there is a small chance he returns before the end of the season to be a DH.

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a majority of the team's contributors are on the injured list, there have also been many struggles from players on the current roster.

If these players can step it up for the remainder of the season, they could win some spots next season, in what should be a contending year for the team, before the team's move to Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Springs

Aug 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We've already discussed that Springs should be removed from the rotation , but if they elect not to, he needs to start stepping it up for the team.

Last season, Springs led the entire pitching staff in innings pitched, but he has not gotten the length in his starts this season. He used to be good for around five to seven innings per start, and now he's making a rough bullpen come in super early in each game.

Jeffrey Springs, 2Ks in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/Tonci3hmbS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 4, 2026

He's also been blaming the A's home stadium at Sutter Health Park, a minor league site, for his struggles. Yes, it's a little bit hitter-friendly, but his road ERA is also north of five, which is a huge issue regardless.

It's also a terrible look for one of your veterans to blame their home stadium, as it sets a bad example for the younger players.

Carlos Cortes

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Carlos Cortes (26) reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who really needs to step up for the A's is Carlos Cortes. Cortes was off to one of the hottest starts of anyone on the entire A's roster.

This led to Cortes becoming the leadoff hitter for a while, batting in front of Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers. A bad slump would not only move Cortes down the lineup but also eventually move him back to a bench bat.

Carlos Cortes drives in a pair 💥 pic.twitter.com/RICmMowkwR — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 12, 2026

He's now batting below .260 again and has also been nonexistent against left-handed pitching, which has made him an inconsistent platoon against righties.

If Cortes can start performing at least a little bit close to his first month or two of the season, that could be a huge boost for the A's lineup.