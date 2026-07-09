Athletics Have Answered Pressing Question on Buying or Selling

The Athletics have fluctuated in win-loss record all season, but this recent skid is season-defining.

For the optimists, there is still a chance that the Athletics can rewrite their wrongs after the All-Star break. However, there are simply too many things the Athletics must address before this is a guarantee. With that said, the safer, possibly more realistic, option is for the Athletics to be sellers at the deadline.

A Move Needs To Happen No Matter What

Jun 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) walks back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how the season is shaping up, it is clear a move is needed. Whether that be a trade to bolster the pitching staff or to bring in high-value prospects, not doing anything could hurt this team's ceiling for years to come. We have seen this scenario play out before. Now we need to see the Athletics commit to something.

If the Athletics decide to sell, it needs to be worth it. Guys like Jonah Heim, Shea Langeliers, or long-shot Joshua Kuroda-Grauer could change the trajectory of this season indefinitely. While it might be risky, the Athletics' future ceiling could improve. But as mentioned earlier, it needs to be one or the other.

What Selling Could Look Like

Jun 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the previous section, we mentioned a few names who could be on the trade block if the Athletics decide to sell. But if they sell, the main priority is pitching prospects. If the Athletics have a chance to land a top-100 pitching prospect , they should not hesitate to pull the trigger.

The Athletics have many players whose value is hard to overstate, so finding players like that should not be very difficult. With Langeliers earning an All-Star bid and players like Heim looking like premier utility players, there will be a market for them. As mentioned earlier, the Athletics' front office needs to be willing to commit.

Is It Even Worth “Buying” at the Deadline?

Jul 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) tosses the ball for an out against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer to this question is very complicated and ultimately depends on how good the Athletics look in the few weeks after the All-Star break. With how wide open the A.L. West and the American League as a whole are, it would not be the worst idea to grab a few pitchers.

However, there is still a massive risk, and given how the Athletics have looked recently, the risk outweighs the reward 10-fold. If the Athletics decide to buy, it might require gutting the farm system.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all that in mind, the short answer is no. The Athletics have too many questions surrounding the team as a whole, meaning one trade deadline will not make this team a contender. The true ceiling for the Athletics, if they decide to make a few moves, is a Wild Card spot with low upside.

The bottom line is that this team has, in a sense, fast-tracked its success, but that does not mean selling out for a playoff spot; doing so would hurt its future more than help it. And with how quiet the front office has been, it might already be too late for the Athletics to make a "push." It is simply not worth it right now.