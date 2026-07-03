3 Things Athletics Need To Do to Fillet Marlins

The Athletics are not in a good spot, but they could turn things around very easily vs. the Marlins.

In the last two weeks, the Athletics have not been themselves. Not only are they 3-7 in their last 10 games, but they are now fourth in the A.L West, a far cry from where they were a month ago in the standings. With the first half of the season coming to an end, the A's really need to get things going.

Smart Bullpen Usage

Jun 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Kade Morris (67) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last series against the Dodgers, more often than not, the Athletics failed to use their best relievers, which ultimately led to games one and two getting out of hand quickly. Even though the Athletics' bullpen has struggled, there are a few difference-makers who need to be used more throughout the series.

Players like Luis Medina, Kade Morris, Elvis Alvarado, Jose Suarez, and Mason Barnett are pitchers who need to be used frequently during the series. When the Athletics stray away from these pitchers in particular, the Athletics fall behind quickly. This cannot happen at this point in the season.

Josh Kuroda-Grauer Needs To Be Paired With Kurtz

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (44) reacts after making a catch for the out during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since getting called up, Kuroda-Grauer has been amazing. During the Dodgers series, Kuroda-Grauer hit .455, with two doubles and a single RBI. His production should remain steady, as the Dodgers' pitching staff as a whole is much more competitive than the Marlins'.

But to cash in on this outpour in production, Nick Kurtz should be hitting clean-up behind Kuroda-Grauer, as both players could create easy runs on the drop of a dime. In previous articles, we have talked about how good the Henry Bolte-Kurtz dynamic has been, but it would not hurt to see JKG and Kurtz back-to-back on the lineup card for a few games during this series.

Proceed With Caution With Civale

May 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Aaron Civale (45) throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Imagesq | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Civale has had stretches of excellence this season, but recently, he has not been at his best. When looking at the series pitching matchups, it is clear that Civale's Game 2 battle vs. Sandy Alcantara is the most lopsided. Considering the Athletics will have a former reliever and a rookie pitching for them in the other games, this is concerning.

If Civale shows any signs of struggling, the Athletics need to act fast. As mentioned earlier, the Athletics have plenty of options in the bullpen who can slow the bleeding quickly. Kade Morris was called up as a starter but was used as a reliever during the Dodgers series. While he is not the greatest option in the world, he has the stamina to keep the Athletics in the game for three to five innings.