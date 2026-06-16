Athletics Could Really Use This Former Left-Hander Back

The A's bullpen, even after losing their superstar closer, Mason Miller, has still been one of the better bullpens in baseball the last two seasons.

Last year, after Miller's departure , the best reliever in the A's bullpen was Sean Newcomb. The southpaw was one of Mark Kotsay's go-to relievers in high-leverage situations and proved to be one of the better bullpen arms in all of baseball.

Jul 5, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Sean Newcomb (31) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Newcomb held a 1.75 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched last year for the Green and Gold. Truly an amazing season, and he would head into free agency as one of the best left-handed relievers in the open market.

Instead of returning to the A's organization, he would leave and sign a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. Newcomb had hopes of becoming a starter for the White Sox, but doesn't have a single start for them this season. He is still continuing his success as an elite bullpen arm.

Sean Newcomb in 2026 With Chicago

May 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Newcomb is proving once again that he can be an elite left-handed pitcher in this league. His 2025 season with the A's was very impressive, and now he's doing it again with a new ball club.

The left-hander holds a 2.16 ERA in 41.2 innings pitched this season for Chicago. Newcomb has been a crucial piece of the Sox bullpen, keeping them in the playoff race.

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The young Chicago team is actually in first place in their division. The consistency from their bullpen and help from young stars like Munetaka Murakami are the reasons they lead the AL Central.

Even though Newcomb had hopes of being a starter with the White Sox, he's still proving that he's an elite pitcher coming out of the bullpen.

How Newcomb Would Fit in the A's Bullpen

Apr 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's very unlikely the Chicago White Sox will deal Newcomb at all this summer, as they look to make a playoff run of their own.

However, it is interesting to think about what their bullpen would look like with Newcomb back in Green and Gold.

Jose Suarez and Hogan Harris are the only southpaws in Mark Kotsay's bullpen right now. Because Kotsay loves his matchups, it feels like Harris is deployed daily.

Apr 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A's will really need to add another lefty this summer, and we have discussed Cardinals southpaw JoJo Romero as a possible fit.

If Sean Newcomb were still on this A's team, he'd be in the Hogan Harris role, which would allow Harris to enter earlier in games instead of keeping him in the 'pen for leverage situations.