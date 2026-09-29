Determining Athletics' Offensive MVP for the 2026 Season

The A's 2026 season has finally come to a close, and it was very underwhelming, to say the least. Many people expected the team to be a potential contender in a weak American League West division.

Unfortunately, injuries and pitching struggles caused the team to slip in the division and fall out of playoff contention a couple of weeks ago. Since then, they've had the opportunity to play spoiler for some playoff-hopeful teams.

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (15) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They couldn't knock out the Astros in their final series of the season , but over the last couple of months, we have seen that the A's could have one of the scariest offenses next season.

Because offense is such a key piece of the A's recent success and their hopeful success next season, there are players who were "MVPs" for the team this year on offense.

Honorable Mentions

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) and center fielder Henry Bolte (33) celebrate after McNeil hit a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the A's record would lead you to think there were not many positives in the 2027 season, there was a handful of offensive talents that were showcased over the course of the season.

In the last three months of the season, Jeff McNeil was on an absolute tear. The veteran infielder posted a .304 average and a .733 OPS in the month of July. He got even hotter in August, when he slashed .322/.340/.456.

McNEIL IS SO CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/Dh5Kzva6KE — Athletics (@Athletics) September 25, 2026

McNeil would become a top-of-the-order bat for the A's down the stretch with all of the injuries to their lineup. At the same time, Henry Bolte was also able to stay healthy and at the top of the A's lineup for the last few months of the season.

Bolte would cap off his rookie season with a .277 batting average, a .764 OPS, and launched 11 homers and swiped 21 bags. If Bolte can tap into his power earlier next season, he's certainly a candidate to go 20-20 or even 30-30. Because of McNeil and Bolte's ability to stay healthy and impactful in the A's lineup, they are honorable mentions for the A's offensive MVP.

A's Offensive MVP: Shea Langeliers

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) hits a hits an RBI double during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 A's offensive MVP is Shea Langeliers following his first All-Star appearance. Nick Kurtz also cracked the All-Star roster in his second season, but unfortunately, injuries derailed his season, and he had nearly 100 fewer at-bats than Langeliers.

Langeliers was the American League All-Star team's starting catcher, and it was well deserved. He proved this season that he is one of, if not the best, catchers in all of baseball. Having elite offensive talent from a catcher is hard to come by, but they have been getting just that from Langeliers.

Heart ✅

Hustle ✅



Congratulations to Shea Langeliers for being our 2026 Heart and Hustle Award winner! pic.twitter.com/OXsmXlxMFi — Athletics (@Athletics) September 27, 2026

The A's backstop would finish his impressive 2026 campaign with a .262 batting average and an .802 OPS. He would also hit 23 home runs in his 424 at-bats this season.

He was expected to miss the rest of the season at the end of July, but he returned in September to be a designated hitter. He then proved again that his offensive talent is crucial to the A's lineup. Now, the A's offensive MVP will head into the offseason, potentially drawing some trade buzz.