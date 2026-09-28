Athletics Squashed: Takeaways From Anticlimactic Season Finale

The Athletics would get shut out in their final game of the season.

Welp. Even though the Athletics were able to muster some life in the first two games of the series, they would simply collapse to end the year. On Saturday, the Athletics lost 13-2, and on Sunday they lost 9-0. You could not predict a worse ending for this ball club if you tried.

The Only Way From Here Is Up

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) smiles during a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, you could not have predicted a finish this anticlimactic. While the Athletics, as a team, didn't have much to play for, unlike the Astros, who had a divisional title on the line, this loss was evidence that the team had truly given up on the season.

Next year will be very different ; there is no other way around it. The Athletics will be healthy and will look good. But even so, it is hard to ignore how devastating a loss like this truly is. This could lead to many roster moves and even management changes if they aren't already in place.

Brady Basso Is Done

Aug 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Brady Basso (66) points towards fielders after a play during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Brady Basso has shown some flashes of excellence this season, his recent stretch is hard to ignore. We had been giving Basso the benefit of the doubt, as a role change from middle-inning reliever to opener can be very dramatic. But at some point, if a pitcher is pitching badly, it says something.

In Basso's last 16.0 innings, he has posted an 8.44 ERA, along with a very ugly 2.00 WHIP. Again, his role change may have contributed to the decline, but in the loss, he pitched 1.0 innings, allowing three hits and four earned runs. Basso also did not start this game, entering in the second inning.

Jeff McNeil Should Not Get $15.7M

Sep 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) fields a ball against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the season over, the Athletics must decide whether to exercise their club option on Jeff McNeil for $15,750,000. While there are arguments on both sides about what to do in this situation, it has now become clear that McNeil is not worth that much money — especially after his 0-for-4 outing in the loss.

Big contract players like this — much less an aging one — have to prove they have what it takes to earn this money. As mentioned earlier, this game had minimal stakes, but winning it would have meant the Athletics ending the season on a high note. McNeil needed to step up.