Grading Gage Jump's Rookie Season With Athletics

The A's rotation has been killed by struggling arms and injuries since the end of May, and this has led to a ton of different young arms getting some ride very early on.

Because Luis Morales struggled very early on , the team would send him down to Triple-A, and JT Ginn would step into the team's rotation within the first few weeks of the 2026 season.

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Lopez would also be sent down early in the season, after he opened up the season in the Opening Day rotation. Now, Lopez is back and has been fantastic for the A's. But this also opened a spot in the rotation, and Gage Jump would get to make a bunch of starts for the club this year.

Ginn has pitched like a true ace for the A's this season, although it seems unlikely that he will pitch again this season. Now there is news that Jump will also be shut down for the season.

Gage Jump's Ups and Downs in 2026

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gage Jump would burst onto the scene for the A's upon his call-up, but things weren't all sunshine and rainbows for the rookie southpaw.

The left-hander would have an impressive month in June, in which he would toss 35 innings for the Green and Gold. He would post a 3-1 record and a stellar 2.31 ERA. Opponents only batted .208 against Jump that month.

Gage Jump may not be getting the results he's wanted his last few times out, but his stuff is still filthy.



If his mentality is any indication, he's going to be a force in this A's rotation for years to come. 🔥#Athletics pic.twitter.com/g0dtcruUxD — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 6, 2026

Jump would look like an ace for that month, which had lots of fans excited about the future of the 23-year-old. However, things would take a turn for the remainder of his rookie campaign.

In July, Jump posted a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings. That looks strong compared to his 7.58 ERA in 29.2 innings in August. He only tossed six innings in September, when he posted an abysmal 10.50 ERA.

Grading Jump's Rookie Season and Looking to His Future

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Gage Jump (61) throws to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surely Jump got a strong taste of big-league baseball in his first season. He made his debut, felt the highs of being an elite MLB pitcher, and then struggled as well.

While getting hit that hard over his last bunch of starts can kill his confidence, he should have even more confidence going into next season. Few pitchers his age can say they have had that much success this early in their careers.

#Athletics injury updates:



-Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is going to rehab in Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Could remain in Vegas until season’s end.



-Rookie Gage Jump to be shut down for the season.



-Leo De Vries underwent successful surgery, and should return sometime next spring. — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) September 16, 2026

As far as a grade goes for Jump, a B- feels right. It would've been nice if he could've had a couple of nice starts before his season ended, but now he can focus on his health and being 100% for Spring Training.

With Jump headed to the IL, the team will make a call on reliever Joe Rock, and the A's rotation will have to be shaken up once again.