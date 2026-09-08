How Athletics Can Stay Hot Against Jays' Jose Soriano

This A's season has gone anything but expected. Heading into the season, many believed this could be the season the club breaks through its rebuild and has a chance to make a run in the AL West.

Unfortunately, things have not gone their way, and now they are sitting at the bottom of the American League, just in front of the Angels.

Sep 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Scott Blewett (49) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of June, the A's had fallen from a first-place team, all the way down to fourth place. They have stayed below third place since then and haven't gotten anything going.

Even with the team without their ace , JT Ginn, the A's will be looking to spoil other teams' playoff chances, as they will not be playing baseball this October.

A's Looking To Spoil Blue Jays' Playoff Hopes

Aug 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Brian Serven (10) is greeted by teammate Lawrence Butler (4) after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have discussed how the A's can kill the Jays' playoff hopes , and the team has a great chance this week. Game 1 was a tough win to get, as Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease was on the mound for the Jays.

However, later in the series, the A's could have a sneaky advantage over Toronto. The A's have seen plenty of Jose Soriano, as he was acquired by the Jays at the trade deadline from the Angels. Since Soriano pitched in the AL West. the A's have seen quite a lot of him.

Because the Jays are sitting right outside a Wild Card spot, every game is important for them to win, and the A's might just be able to spoil a crucial Game 2.

A's Have Prior Success Against Jose Soriano

Sep 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Soriano (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's past success against Soriano should play a huge role in the game. Unfortunately, the A's will be missing many of their star hitters who have seen plenty of him.

However, even some of the active A's hitters have success against the right-hander. Lawrence Butler has 20 career at-bats against Jose Soriano; he holds a 1.133 OPS, three homers, and 6 RBIs. Zack Gelof is also batting .250 against Soriano.

Sep 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, being without the guys who have faced Soriano a lot could hurt them, but their offense has still been strong without guys like Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers. One of the biggest issues in the game could be that the A's have Jack Perkins on the mound. Perkins has been anything but consistent for the A's.

While it seems like the A's season is coming to a close, it's a fun time of the year to watch some position battles take place for next season, as well as playing some spoilers for other teams.