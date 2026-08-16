How Athletics Could Have Two Elite Infield Platoons

If there's been a huge issue with the current state of this A's team, it's the clear lack of pitching and the injury bug that has derailed the team from playoff contention.

The A's offense has been praised over the last season or two for being elite, but obviously the pitching staff has been a huge issue for the team. The team has been without its ace , Luis Severino, since the end of May.

Kotsay: Nick Kurtz (thumb) unlikely to return this season, via @MartinJGallegos.



"Four weeks of no mobility. You probably can do the timeline and think through the scenarios in front of us for Nick." pic.twitter.com/oWY8T5JkUl — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 12, 2026

In the infield, Nick Kurtz has been amazing at holding down the first base position and was geared up to be the American League's starting first baseman in the All-Star Game in Philadelphia this summer. However, an injury would sideline Kurtz past the All-Star break.

Since Kurtz's return, he's gone back to the Injured List and is likely out for the remainder of the season. If this happens, he'd join Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers, who are also out for the season. Losing a bat like Kurtz is a big blow, but the team can still field an underrated infield without him.

Jeff McNeil and Tommy White Is Perfect First Base Platoon

Jul 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics third baseman Tommy White (47) and first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) react after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Kurtz, it would seem like the team would have a huge hole at first base. Luckily for the team, the impressive veteran Jeff McNeil has picked up some time at first base.

Since the second half has begun, McNeil holds a .386 batting average and a .942 OPS. His incredible play, as well as his role in setting a great example for younger players, would make him a good option to return to the team next season.

Have yourself a night, Jeff McNeil 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sBerVT6f7A — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 15, 2026

Most of McNeil's success this season has come against right-handed pitching. McNeil only holds a .200 batting average this season against southpaws, so keeping him as the primary option at first base against right-handers seems like a good idea.

Tommy White made his MLB debut this season and has been very impactful against left-handers. White currently holds a .302 average against southpaws, which could make him a good option to see most of his time against lefties. With McNeil and White at first base against their respective matchups, the team is still getting great production at the position without Kurtz.

Alika Williams and Donovan Walton Can Also Be Great Platoon

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics short stop Alika Williams (12) turns a double play against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff McNeil was the primary second baseman for the A's this season, but with the Kurtz injury, he sees occasional time at second and, as mentioned, has been playing more first base recently. This opens up another platoon option at second base for the team.

Alika Williams has been a solid bat for the A's this season and has also been a very good defender. Against left-handers this season, Williams holds a .307 batting average and an .817 OPS. His speed and defense, combined with his stats against lefties, make him a good option at second base when Jacob Wilson is healthy.

Alika bomb 😮‍💨



First career home run for Alika Williams!! pic.twitter.com/fXGvCOrpRY — Athletics (@Athletics) June 11, 2026

On the flip side, infielder Donovan Walton has been very successful against right-handed pitching. Walton holds a .289 average and an .819 OPS against righties. If Jacob Wilson can stay healthy to hold down the shortstop position, mixing Walton and Alika at second base makes a lot of sense.

Both platoons on the right side of the infield make a ton of sense, but the team would then need Zack Gelof to hold down the everyday third base spot and Wilson to remain healthy. Without Gelof in the outfield, they'd also need Tyler Soderstrom, Henry Bolte, and Lawrence Butler to be out there on a daily basis.