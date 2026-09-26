How Denzel Clarke Fits on 2027 Athletics Roster

Because the A's are eliminated from playoff contention, the last few weeks of play have been mostly just position battles for next season and figuring out which players should be part of a playoff-hopeful 2027 team.

Besides the position battles, the A's have been playing a bit of spoiler . Over the last couple of weeks, the team has played their share of playoff-hopeful teams and played well, which has hurt other teams' chances of playing October baseball.

Sep 24, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with catcher Jonah Heim (15) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) after hitting a three run home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over these recent games, a couple of players are really standing out and looking to make the team next year. Although Jeff McNeil's club option is over $15 million, he has played his way into the team and could potentially have his option picked up.

Alika Williams and Donovan Walton have been getting everyday playing time, and their recent successes could make them part of the equation for the team next year.

Denzel Clarke's Offensive Struggles Continue

Apr 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics center fielder Denzel Clark (1) hits a RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the speedy Denzel Clarke made his MLB debut last season, he has proved to be one of the best defensive outfielders in all of baseball. He routinely makes unbelievable catches and covers ground like nobody else.

However, his biggest flaw has been his bat. Last season, in 148 at-bats with the Green and Gold, Clarke posted a .230 batting average with a .646 OPS.

Denzel Clarke web gems are so back 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qygheeTZK0 — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 20, 2026

On the surface, it's not horrible, but this season Clarke has been even worse. In just 73 at-bats this season, the outfielder holds a .151 batting average and an abysmal .399 OPS. He also has just one extra-base hit. He has a double, no triples, and no homers this season.

This means that combined between this season and last season, he holds a career .205 batting average. It's a little difficult for him to be taking everyday at-bats with the little production he provides offensively.

How Clarke Fits on the Team Next Year

Apr 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics center fielder Denzel Clarke (1) high-fives teammates following a victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's outfield is going to be loaded with left-handed bats next season. Tyler Soderstrom is likely the best of the group, and Lawrence Butler is having another crazy second half for the A's.

Both of those lefty bats join the rookie sensation Henry Bolte in the outfield. The team could also have left-handed Carlos Cortes in the mix next season, which means they could use a righty in there as well.

If the A's want to hold four outfielders, not including the designated hitter Brent Rooker, they could carry Soderstrom, Butler, Bolte, and Clarke. This way, they will have two righties and two lefties.

It could also be nice for the A's to play matchups with those four and have Denzel available later in games to come in defensively or even as a pinch runner.