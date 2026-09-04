Athletics Keep Ball Rolling: Takeaways From Win Over Mariners

For the first time since June 25-26, the Athletics have won both a series finale and a series opener back-to-back.

The Athletics' season is pretty much over, something that many already knew. But with these last 21 games, it remains just as important to pay attention to who is doing well and who is doing badly. In this game, we got a small taste of what next season could hold if all things go to plan.

Zack Gelof Got the Memo

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks towards the outfield after hitting an RBI double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Gelof was, at one point in the season, one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup, even with the likes of Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz competing for that title. But after dealing with a few injuries, Gelof returned in August, when he struggled big time, batting just .189 with a .632 OPS that month.

However, through his first three games in September, Gelof is batting .385 with an insane 1.390 OPS, two home runs, and two RBIs. In the win, Gelof would hit a solo shot in the first inning to get the momentum going early, something that needed to be established right away.

Scott Blewett Is That Guy

Sep 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics relief pitcher Scott Blewett (49) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Blewett has been on a different level compared to the rest of the Athletics bullpen. In his last 10.1 innings pitched, he has posted a very good 1.74 ERA (two ER) and a 1.06 WHIP. In the win, the Athletics went to the bullpen early after a bumpy Jack Perkins outing, a move that led to a nearly flawless multi-inning performance from Blewett, in which he allowed just two hits while striking out four batters.

The easiest way to improve this bullpen is to allow outings like this to take place. More innings from one guy means saving at least one more arm for the rest of the series. With Blewett emerging as a very reliable multi-inning guy for the Athletics, he is more than likely to become a cornerstone for the team.

Hogan Harris, Elvis Alvarado Could Form Scary Late-Inning Duo

Aug 25, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This now marks back-to-back games in which Hogan Harris was used to close out a game, and he looked amazing doing it. With Elvis Alvarado also serving as the team's closer, this simply reinforces how good the Athletics' bullpen can be, especially when factoring in Blewett's success along with Luis Medina and Brady Basso.

In Harris' last 5.2 innings pitched, he has given up a single hit and no runs. During this time, he has also held a 0.53 WHIP, a number that is mind-blowing on its own. If Mark Kotsay decides to alternate between Alvarado and Harris to finish off the game, the Athletics are nearly guaranteed a win when up big. This is a sense of security that has not been felt all season.