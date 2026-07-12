Why the A's Quietly Dominated Day One Draft Rounds
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The A's have quietly had a really great day one in the draft. We saw the club land Drew Burress in the first round, and he looks like a potential future star in the MLB.
The team loves to draft college bats in the first round, especially after hitting on Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. Wilson has already earned himself a long-term extension with the A's, and he will be the team's franchise shortstop when they eventually move to Las Vegas in 2028.
Having good draft classes this year and next year will be crucial for the team's future success in Las Vegas. Many of these guys drafted this year likely won't see much time, if at all, in the big leagues next season, meaning they will make their debuts in Vegas.
If you want a good draft class, hitting on a first-rounder is a good start, but having good second and third-round picks is also crucial. It seems like the A's have done just that.
Athletics Select Mason Edwards, USC Left-Hander
In the second round, the A's addressed one of their biggest needs as a club: pitching. The team has shown they can be one of the best offenses in the league, but it just cannot hold onto games because they allow too many runs.
Adding a first-round talent in the second round like Edwards is huge for the organization. The southpaw comes with a 50-grade fastball and notably a 60-grade curveball. He hides the ball well and has a very similar delivery to Gage Jump, who has been one of the best starters for the A's this season.
A's GM, David Forst, even compared Edwards to Barry Zito. Drawing comparisons like that in the second round is pretty wild.
Surely, he'll have some big shoes to fill if they want the production they got from Zito when he was in the A's organization.
Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas Right-Hander
The A's attacked their need for pitching once again in the Competitive Balance Round B, which takes place right after the second round. This time, they selected Arkansas starter Gabe Gaeckle.
Gaeckle was projected to be a first-rounder heading into this College Baseball season, and unfortunately, a rough start in the Razorbacks' rotation would have him fall past the second round in the draft.
The 21-year-old comes with a 60-grade fastball and a devastating 60-grade slider. The mix and his stuff give him a super high ceiling. He has the stuff to be an elite starting pitcher, but needs to see some results.
Because Gaeckle is such a powerful arm, if he continues to struggle as a starting pitcher, there's always a chance the A's could turn him into a primary relief pitcher.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2