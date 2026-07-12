Why the A's Quietly Dominated Day One Draft Rounds

The A's have quietly had a really great day one in the draft. We saw the club land Drew Burress in the first round, and he looks like a potential future star in the MLB.

The team loves to draft college bats in the first round, especially after hitting on Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson. Wilson has already earned himself a long-term extension with the A's, and he will be the team's franchise shortstop when they eventually move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom (21) celebrates with shortstop Jacob Wilson (5) after a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having good draft classes this year and next year will be crucial for the team's future success in Las Vegas. Many of these guys drafted this year likely won't see much time, if at all, in the big leagues next season, meaning they will make their debuts in Vegas.

If you want a good draft class, hitting on a first-rounder is a good start, but having good second and third-round picks is also crucial. It seems like the A's have done just that.

Athletics Select Mason Edwards, USC Left-Hander

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the third inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second round, the A's addressed one of their biggest needs as a club: pitching. The team has shown they can be one of the best offenses in the league, but it just cannot hold onto games because they allow too many runs.

Adding a first-round talent in the second round like Edwards is huge for the organization. The southpaw comes with a 50-grade fastball and notably a 60-grade curveball. He hides the ball well and has a very similar delivery to Gage Jump, who has been one of the best starters for the A's this season.

USC arm Mason Edwards is taken at 47 by the Athletics.



A plus curveball from the left side. 43% K rate for the Trojans. No. 25 on our Over-Slot board.



PROFILE👇pic.twitter.com/qy9f2Wx5Gp — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) July 11, 2026

A's GM, David Forst, even compared Edwards to Barry Zito. Drawing comparisons like that in the second round is pretty wild.

Surely, he'll have some big shoes to fill if they want the production they got from Zito when he was in the A's organization.

Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas Right-Hander

Feb 6, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle (20) throws a pitch during the second inning of the Arkansas Razorbacks scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's attacked their need for pitching once again in the Competitive Balance Round B, which takes place right after the second round. This time, they selected Arkansas starter Gabe Gaeckle.

Gaeckle was projected to be a first-rounder heading into this College Baseball season, and unfortunately, a rough start in the Razorbacks' rotation would have him fall past the second round in the draft.

Arkansas RHP Gabe Gaeckle gets scooped up at 73 by the Athletics.



Widely known name that struggled to live up to the hype this season, but that said, the stuff is very dreamable.



PROFILE👇 pic.twitter.com/aXg7SEnqpm — Over-Slot Baseball (@OverSlot_) July 11, 2026

The 21-year-old comes with a 60-grade fastball and a devastating 60-grade slider. The mix and his stuff give him a super high ceiling. He has the stuff to be an elite starting pitcher, but needs to see some results.

Because Gaeckle is such a powerful arm, if he continues to struggle as a starting pitcher, there's always a chance the A's could turn him into a primary relief pitcher.