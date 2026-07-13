Athletics Swept Again: Takeaways From Depressing Series vs. White Sox

The Athletics are spiraling hard.

There is no question that the Athletics are currently the worst team in baseball. After their loss on Sunday, the Athletics are now on a nine-game losing streak, the worst in baseball by a mile. Something is not right, and understanding the woes vs. the White Sox could help us identify what needs to change.

The Athletics' Rotation Is Getting Even Worse

Jul 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics rotation as a whole this season has significantly limited this team's full potential. With that said, it is quite surprising that we haven't seen any improvements from the majority of the pitching staff throughout the first half of the season; they have actually regressed.

J.T. Ginn would be the Athletics pitcher most likely to avoid a sweep; the odds of this happening were high. But in 4.1 innings, he would allow six hits and earn eight of the White Sox's nine runs. In the first game of the series, Aaron Civale allowed six hits and four runs in just 2.1 innings. A rotation mix-up during the All-Star break needs to happen.

The Athletics' Offense Is Terrible Right Now

Jul 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics first baseman Jonah Heim (15) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Normally, the Athletics' losses come from the hands of the pitching staff, but that was not the case throughout the series. In Game 1, the Athletics would muster a single run, and in Game 2, the A's would get shut out , which brings us to the final game of the series, where the Athletics would score one run, once again.

Considering the Athletics were once a top-five team in batting average, this fall from grace has been very ugly. However, it would be unfair not to point out the players who did the most to stop this offensive slump. Both Jacob Wilson and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer would play amazingly. Wilson would bat .455 while JKG would bat .364. Solid numbers that need to bleed into the second half of the season.

Athletics' Bullpen Is Picking Up Steam

Jun 14, 2026; Summerlin, Nevada, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) pitches in the fifth inning the ball against the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Boz Bloom-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of an abysmal Game 1, the Athletics' bullpen would keep the Athletics in the game for the most part. In Game 2, Luis Medina and Hogan Harris would pitch 2.1 innings without allowing a hit. And in Game 3, Jose Suarez, Mark Leiter Jr., and Justin Sterner would pitch 3.2 innings, allowing just three hits and a run.

If the bullpen can carry this into the second half of the season, the A's as a team could fully turn things around. However, if we have been watching the same Athletics baseball team, we know how inconsistent the bullpen can be. Meaning, viewing this series with "rose-colored glasses" might not be realistic for the season outlook.