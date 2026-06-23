This Mets Ace Should Interest Athletics Before Deadline

The clear issue with the current Athletics team is their pitching staff. The team sits 29th out of 30 teams in ERA, and also holds the worst run differential in the American League.

Despite those rough numbers, the A's still sit less than two games back of the American League West lead.

The team will look to pick some games back up in the division, as they take on the Giants in the next series, then will play the Angels once again.

The closest divisional race belongs to the AL West 👀



Who will win the division? pic.twitter.com/y8Fmw4oeBc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 22, 2026

If they want to contend in the division for the remainder of the summer, the team will need to add pitching very soon. The team is banged up with their ace, Luis Severino, on the 60-day injured list following his start against the Yankees.

Speaking of New York, the Mets might have just the guy the A's need to bolster their staff.

Athletics Listed as Best Fits for Freddy Peralta

May 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan , the A's are listed as best fits for the New York Mets' ace, Freddy Peralta.

The Guardians, Padres, White Sox, and Cubs are among the other fits for the nine-year veteran. Because of his many great years as a starter in this league, he will be a popular name for teams in need of a starter.

Took a look at Freddy Peralta’s baseball savant after seeing he’s in the bottom 10 in ERA with some hopes of some bad luck and I’m sad to report that mid is probably the best way I could describe him. Barrel rate is good which is important for the Cubs who lead baseball in HR… pic.twitter.com/ljGSFEOS8i — Cody Delmendo (@cody__cubs) June 21, 2026

Peralta holds a career 3.69 ERA in nine seasons in the league. He spent eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and has been one of the most reliable arms in the league.

This offseason, the Mets brought in Freddy Peralta to be their ace, and he's had his struggles to begin the 2026 season. He currently holds a 4.83 ERA in 16 starts with the Mets.

How Peralta Would Fit in the A's Rotation

May 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The current A's rotation is highlighted by young stars Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn. The team just added Aaron Civale back to their rotation, but he had a really rough first start back.

With Severino down and the A's also sending down southpaw Jacob Lopez, the team is in real need of a starter with the track record that Freddy Peralta has.

What are the A's looking for with Gage Jump right now?@DALLASBRADEN209 believes in Jump, and shares what the A's may be thinking. pic.twitter.com/WkHwZ6OYae — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 26, 2026

Currently, the rotation features Ginn, Jump, Civale, Jack Perkins, and Jeffrey Springs. The last three of those guys have been pretty inconsistent recently, and probably won't have too many chances making starts for the Green and Gold.

It's also worth noting that, aside from Civale and Springs, the others have limited big-league pitching experience. If the A's could land someone with the experience and success of Peralta, that could really help the team down the stretch, and hopefully into the playoffs.