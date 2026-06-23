This Mets Ace Should Interest Athletics Before Deadline
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The clear issue with the current Athletics team is their pitching staff. The team sits 29th out of 30 teams in ERA, and also holds the worst run differential in the American League.
Despite those rough numbers, the A's still sit less than two games back of the American League West lead.
The team will look to pick some games back up in the division, as they take on the Giants in the next series, then will play the Angels once again.
If they want to contend in the division for the remainder of the summer, the team will need to add pitching very soon. The team is banged up with their ace, Luis Severino, on the 60-day injured list following his start against the Yankees.
Speaking of New York, the Mets might have just the guy the A's need to bolster their staff.
Athletics Listed as Best Fits for Freddy Peralta
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the A's are listed as best fits for the New York Mets' ace, Freddy Peralta.
The Guardians, Padres, White Sox, and Cubs are among the other fits for the nine-year veteran. Because of his many great years as a starter in this league, he will be a popular name for teams in need of a starter.
Peralta holds a career 3.69 ERA in nine seasons in the league. He spent eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and has been one of the most reliable arms in the league.
This offseason, the Mets brought in Freddy Peralta to be their ace, and he's had his struggles to begin the 2026 season. He currently holds a 4.83 ERA in 16 starts with the Mets.
How Peralta Would Fit in the A's Rotation
The current A's rotation is highlighted by young stars Gage Jump and J.T. Ginn. The team just added Aaron Civale back to their rotation, but he had a really rough first start back.
With Severino down and the A's also sending down southpaw Jacob Lopez, the team is in real need of a starter with the track record that Freddy Peralta has.
Currently, the rotation features Ginn, Jump, Civale, Jack Perkins, and Jeffrey Springs. The last three of those guys have been pretty inconsistent recently, and probably won't have too many chances making starts for the Green and Gold.
It's also worth noting that, aside from Civale and Springs, the others have limited big-league pitching experience. If the A's could land someone with the experience and success of Peralta, that could really help the team down the stretch, and hopefully into the playoffs.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2