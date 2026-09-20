Why Zack Gelof Earning Athletics' Third Base Spot in 2027

The A's are a young team with many moving parts in both their pitching staff and lineup.

As the 2026 season comes to a close for the club, they are now looking at some position battles for next season, and there are a handful of players who could be playing themselves into spots in 2027.

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics infielder Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off infield RBI single against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Louis Varland (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We discussed that Jeff McNeil should be back in Green and Gold next season because he has been fantastic for the team and has really stepped up after the injury to Nick Kurtz .

Many other players like Henry Bolte, Donovan Walton, and Alika Williams have stepped into everyday playing time and have certainly made the most of it. While it might be tough for Walton and Williams to win a spot in the infield next season, Zack Gelof might have a chance.

The Ups and Downs of Zack Gelof

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) gestures towards the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zack Gelof burst onto the scene in his rookie season when he became the team's everyday two-hitter and looked like a future cornerstone of the franchise. He would finish with an .840 OPS in that 2023 season.

Things were starting to look up for the young infielder heading into 2024, but unfortunately he'd have a down year. He posted a .211 batting average and led the American League in strikeouts with 188.

Zack Gelof has gone yard in 3 straight games!



The @Athletics have hit FOUR homers in the 3rd inning 😱 pic.twitter.com/3xn7b0rUaB — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2026

After yet another rough 2025 season that was shortened due to an injury, the A's could have opted to make him the starting second baseman for the 2026 season. With back-to-back down seasons, the A's elected to trade for veteran Jeff McNeil to hold down second base.

This would put the once-deemed franchise cornerstone without a starting spot, and that meant he'd have to fill a utility role. The boatload of injuries would open up everyday playing time for Gelof, and he has returned to his rookie form.

Gelof's Strong 2026 Should Earn Him a Spot Next Season

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof (20) looks on after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a pair of bad years, Gelof's bounce-back should almost certainly land him a spot in the A's infield.

It seems very likely that Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson would hold down first base and shortstop, assuming they are both healthy for Opening Day. Second base and third base could be up for grabs during camp in the Spring.

Zack Gelof gets the A's on the board first with a 3-run homer!



He's got 19 HR with a 108 wRC+ this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/2JQnW0F4ki — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 18, 2026

Max Muncy could look to earn one of the spots, as could Alika Williams and Donovan Walton. If Jeff McNeil returns, he would very likely serve as the team's second baseman.

As of right now, it seems like Gelof has the highest chance of winning third base next season. He hadn't played the position at the big-league level before this season, but because he is such an athlete, he has made it work.