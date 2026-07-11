Sneaky MLB Draft Talent A’s Can Target After Round 1

All of the hype is around the A's first-round pick on draft day, but the A's could grab some sneaky talent in the second and third rounds.

There's been buzz around Chris Hacopien, Tyler Bell, Hunter Dietz, and Ryder Helfrick specifically for the A's first-round pick.

Chris Hacopian 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 hit 40 home runs in his college career. But what stands out to @Mike_Rooney is Hacopian's K:BB ratio.



More on college baseball's top draft prospects: https://t.co/vK8viqZLKq pic.twitter.com/xudkPU5YqN — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) July 10, 2026

We've seen Helfrick as well as Justin Lebron as good first-round options for the A's as well. Both have potential through the roof and are both very close to being MLB-ready. That means we could see them hit the big leagues as early as next season.

We've also talked about a few other prospects the A's could consider selecting, but everyone we've mentioned is first-round talent. As we know, the draft spans 20 rounds, and there's a ton of talent outside just the first round.

Peyton Bonds, Rutgers Outfielder

Peyton Bonds, Barry’s nephew, destroyed baseballs at the MLB Draft Combine today. 113 max EV, multiple 110s. Physical specimen.



“His bat has a different sound”



🎥: @cdorney pic.twitter.com/yvsqGAtuTY — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) June 23, 2026

Bonds is the nephew of Bay Area legend Barry Bonds and could join the A's organization somewhere in the third or fourth round. His potential could have a team go underslot earlier in the draft as well.

The Rutgers product is listed as the 81st-ranked prospect in the draft class. He comes with a 55-grade hit tool, 50-grade run, 50-grade arm, and 60-grade fielding.

Keep an eye on Rutgers OF Peyton Bonds in 2026. Exhibits strong bat-to-ball skills for a player his size (6-5, 230). Obviously huge raw power, peaked north of 113 mph in 2025. Aggressive swinger, but really limits Ks. Good runner.



Nephew of Barry Bonds.pic.twitter.com/4yVpBSwc1Y — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) October 6, 2025

The A's do have a history of picking Rutgers players in those early rounds, as both Ryan Lasko and current A's rookie , Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, have been selected in the last few years.

Bonds is 6'5 and weighs 230 pounds, and has that good frame with great hitting potential. He batted .352 in his senior season and really flashed that 55-grade hit tool. He would join a crowded room of A's outfield prospects, but would immediately become one of the most exciting to watch.

Savion Sims, High School Right-Hander

‘26 Savion Sims (OK, @OU_Baseball)



FB: 🔥9️⃣5️⃣-9️⃣9️⃣🔥

CH: 84-88 (1400)

SL: 83-84 (2200)



Easy Velo working downhill. Quality extension. Minimal effort. Near-avg CH multiple times to LHH. Shorter developing slider. Impressive frame & arm talent.



Long 6’8” frame#MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/Bw5sHVWtro — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) August 8, 2025

Another really exciting prospect is the high school right-hander, Savion Sims. Sims attended Prestonwood Christian in Texas, and the flamethrower comes with a very big frame.

The towering 6'8 pitcher is currently the 85th-ranked prospect in the draft. He is just 19-years-old, and his stuff could have him in the higher-level minor leagues very quickly.

Savion Sims 100 MPH ⛽️🔥pic.twitter.com/mGNYxF37oh — Baseball Scouting (@BSBSCOUT) July 8, 2025

He comes with a 70-grade fastball, which is very elite. He routinely hits triple digits on the fastball and also pairs it with a nice slider. His pitch mix is identical to Mason Miller's and is also similar to likely top-10 selection Jackson Flora.

The only issue with Sims is his control. He only has a 45-grade control, but if the A's player development team could get him to control his stuff, he could be a super scary reliever within the next few seasons.