Athletics Strike Back: Takeaways From Convincing Win Over Astros

The Athletics would take Game 2 in a series that will ultimately determine who will get a playoff bid in the AL West.

Right now, the Astros and Rangers are neck and neck for the AL West title and the right to be the only playoff representative from the division overall. Without a doubt, the AL West has been the worst division in baseball, which makes the Athletics' second-half collapse that much more devastating. But even from the ashes, the Athletics are dictating how this playoff race will end.

Too Little, Too Late for Jonah Heim

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) reacts towards his family in the stands as rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win, Jonah Heim would play a massive role. He would go 2-for-4, with an RBI and a run. While that was great, in the bigger picture, it is clear Heim will not be part of the Athletics next season. His sole RBI in the win was his first in 50 at-bats. This will not fly next season.

When Shea Langeliers was expected to miss the rest of the season, all eyes turned to his backup, Heim. However, since July 24, the last game Langeliers played before his injury, Heim has batted .176 with an ugly .539 OPS. During this time, Heim has recorded only 11 RBIs and four home runs. To say he has been struggling would be an understatement.

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics catcher Brian Serven (10) throws to first base in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now compare his stats to Brian Serven, who served as Heim's backup during this stretch. In 22 fewer games played, Serven hit five home runs with 14 RBIs. While Serven also batted .176, he was clearly more productive overall. With Heim becoming a free agent at the end of the series, it would not be shocking to see the Athletics let him go, despite a solid outing.

Jacob Lopez, Welcome Back

Aug 28, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) reacts to striking out Baltimore Orioles first baseman Coby Mayo (16) during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After looking awful in his last three outings, Jacob Lopez delivered one of his best starts of the season. In 6.0 innings, he allowed only one run and just two hits. While he struck out only four batters and walked two, overall, this outing is something Lopez can build on.

If Lopez had continued his recent trajectory , the Athletics would have been in a pinch. Not only are there serious questions about next year's rotation, but Lopez was a guy the Athletics probably felt could be a cornerstone piece. But after this outing, some of the questions have been answered, and Lopez's seat has cooled down significantly.

Hogan Harris Is the Athletics' Closer

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris (36) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of debate recently about evaluating both Hogan Harris and Elvis Alvarado's roles in the Athletics bullpen. While Alvarado will likely be a long-term option, Harris has earned this role to finish this season and maybe even next. This outing reinforced that tenfold.

In a one-run game, the Athletics would call on Harris to throw the final punch. While he would allow a walk, it would pay off, as the game would end on a double play. This outing proved that Harris is the most reliable pitcher in high-leverage situations, even if he is not the most imposing pitcher.