3 Bold Predictions for Athletics vs. Angels Series

This series could determine the worst team in the worst division in baseball.

After getting swept in back-to-back series, the Athletics have to get something going vs. the Angels. Considering the Athletics are just one game ahead of the Angels for fourth place in the AL West, there is added incentive for both sides. Here are a few bold predictions that could happen during the series.

Brady Basso Pitches 6.0 Innings

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Brady Basso against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Athletics rotation also catching the injury bug, Brady Basso has been forced into a spot in the rotation. While it has not always been pretty , there is reason to believe Basso can put together a decent outing given his recent stretches of success. However, this year, Basso has not pitched past the fourth inning, something that could put this prediction in jeopardy.

But in the bigger picture, the outing really doesn't mean much for Basso. Win or lose, it will not affect his role moving forward in 2027. With that in mind, we could see a Basso with nothing to lose on the mound. If so, we could have a gem of a start on our hands.

Shea Goes Yard Twice in Two Games

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since coming back from injury, Shea Langeliers has been okay for the most part. He is batting .250 with a rough .530 OPS. Although expectations for his return were low, his current production has been subpar, to say the least. A big series needs to happen, or his return this season means nothing.

Against the Angels, the Athletics will need to find an offensive jolt from somewhere. Langeliers is the top candidate to provide that spark, but if he fails, someone else will need to. Obviously, Langeliers doesn't need a great series to prove himself, but it would be nice to see.

Bullpen Fails To Give Up a Single Run

Sep 11, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the Guardians series, the Athletics' bullpen would only allow three runs. Two of them came from Chris Roycroft and Geoff Hartlieb in the Athletics' 12-6 loss in the second game of the series. When considering the context of that game , it could be considered a very good outing from the Athletics' bullpen overall.

In this series against the Angels, the Athletics' bullpen needs to prove that it can be a top unit with more time. Right now, the Athletics have four pitchers* with a sub-2.0 ERA in their last 5.0+ innings. Calling this group a turnaround would be an understatement. Expect big things against the Angels.

*Medina 6.2 IP, 0.00 ERA | Hartlieb 6.2 IP, 1.35 ERA | Alvarado 5.0 IP, 1.80 ERA | Roycroft 6.1 IP, 1.42 ERA