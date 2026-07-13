Athletics' Top Prospects Impress in Futures Game

The A's farm system has been improving a lot over the last year. This will be exciting, as these guys should all be in the big leagues by the time the team moves to Las Vegas.

It started last summer when the A's traded All-Star closer Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres in exchange for the current No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, Leo De Vries.

Mar 6, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) hits against the Colorado Rockies in the second inning at Hohokam Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The team also did a good job in the draft by landing the consensus 4th-ranked prospect in FSU southpaw Jamie Arnold. Somehow, the elite left-hander dropped all the way to the 11th overall spot, where the A's ended up snagging him.

Then this weekend, the A's landed the Georgia Tech star , Drew Burress, with the eighth overall pick. Burress was a borderline top-five pick, and ultimately, the A's went over slot to land the potential star outfielder.

On Sunday, two of these future stars got to showcase their talents in Philadelphia in the MLB Futures Game.

Leo De Vries Dominates the Game

Feb 23, 2026; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) prepares to play the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's top prospect, and baseball's second-ranked prospect behind the Brewers' Jesús Made, was the leadoff hitter for the American League team on Sunday.

In the first inning of the game, De Vries would hit a single and would go on to steal second base. He wasn't going to steal just second base- he would showcase his ability to also steal third base and would ultimately score the first run for the American League.

Leo De Vries creates the 1st run of the @Nike Futures Game ⚡️



MLB's No. 2 prospect stole two bases after his leadoff single! pic.twitter.com/mF2wTL8pgA — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

De Vries only had a pair of at-bats before being pinch-hit for JoJo Parker. Parker would go on to hit an RBI double, which would also help propel the American League to a nice win in the Futures Game.

Who knows, maybe the A's could promote Leo De Vries to Triple-A for the second half of the season.

Jamie Arnold Pitched a Clean Inning

Jul 28, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics 2025 1st round draft pick Jamie Arnold walks onto the field before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another top A's prospect, Jamie Arnold, would have an impressive day at the Futures Game. Although he wasn't the starting pitcher for the American League, he would make his presence known out of the bullpen.

Arnold pitched one inning of relief and pitched a clean inning. He faced just three batters to get out of the inning, but issued a walk and recorded one strikeout.

Jamie Arnold looked every bit like a top prospect this afternoon, striking out one in a scoreless inning against the National League Futures team!



He showcased elite fastball execution and high quality secondaries to go with it! pic.twitter.com/7y70UrhWwM — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) July 12, 2026

Hopefully, Arnold will earn a promotion to Triple-A shortly and can eventually join the young rotation highlighted by fellow southpaw Gage Jump, who has proved to be a good arm in the big leagues.