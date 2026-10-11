Why Athletics May Need To Part Ways With Mark Kotsay

With a GM search still ongoing, it might be time to evaluate if Mark Kotsay has a job next season.

With a new general manager, there could also be a new manager. While this isn't always the case, the manager would usually have a track record of success to be retained — something Kotsay really doesn't. With Kotsay still under contract until 2028, it will be interesting to see how this offseason unfolds.

Why Mark Kotsay Could Stay

Aug 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) looks on before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are many reasons the Athletics could keep a manager with a career winning percentage of .394. First, remember the context of the past few seasons. It was a full roster rebuild, and as we saw last year, the roster was not as deep as expected, and injuries obviously played a huge role in the Athletics’ overall decline.

But what stands out most is Kotsay's relationship with this young core. Most, if not all, of the players, such as Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson , Lawrence Butler, and more, have only known Major League Baseball with Kotsay at the helm. Stripping them of something that provided familiarity or comfort could cause serious distrust or even completely sever the relationship between the players and the front office.

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) talks with home plate umpire Chad Fairchild (4) during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering 2027, keep in mind that if the Athletics decide to part ways with Kotsay, it will be purely for a fresh start. As mentioned earlier, new GMs like to bring in people they trust and mesh with well, which could automatically disqualify Kotsay.

However, that might not entirely be the case. In the past day, recent reports have come out that Sam Fuld — a top candidate for the A's president of baseball operations job — turned it down. Obviously, there are a lot of factors to consider, but what if John Fisher was adamant about keeping Kotsay around — thus destroying a deal?

Why Kotsay's Time Is Up

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics manager Mark Kotsay against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Kotsay has not done well with the green and gold. Although he seemed to be moving in the right direction this past season — for the most part — there were times when the blame could be placed solely on Kotsay for the Athletics' woes.

Keep in mind, the Athletics seem to be looking to start with a blank slate ahead of their move to Vegas. With David Forst out , it screams that the team is ready for a culture change from top to bottom. The only issue is that Kotsay really hasn't done anything to warrant another season with the team.

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Jacob Lopez (57) talks with Athletics manager Mark Kotsay (7) before being pulled during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, Kotsay's best case for retaining the job is speculation that if he has a fully functional team, things will look better. While the Athletics are only a few pitchers away from potentially making a run , it might be too risky to keep a losing manager.