MLB Power Rankings: One Player to Watch for Each Team in September

It’s finally here: the stretch run. Make-or-break time. Or, if you’re a fan of a team that’s out of the hunt, it’s time to start thinking about 2027.

Whatever state your team is in, September contains some level of intrigue to hold your attention before the playoffs begin. Teams at the top are jockeying for position and a first-round bye, while the bloated middle will be racing just to make the field. And for those teams who have long ago resigned themselves to 2026 being a lost year, it’s time to see which players can be a part of the next contending team.

So for our latest version of power rankings, we’ll highlight one player from each squad that’s worth paying close attention to in September. It could be an X-factor for a contender, a star player trying to regain his form or a youngster who’s looking to become a lineup fixture.

Regardless of your favorite team’s status, there’s precious little time left to tune in before another season concludes. Here’s one player to watch for each club.

1. Milwaukee Brewers

Player to watch: Christian Yelich

It’s been a trying season for Yelich, who’s in his ninth year with Milwaukee and has been there for each of the Brewers’ last seven trips to the postseason. The 34-year-old missed a month with a groin injury and has not looked like his normal self since, posting a career-worst 97 wRC+ in 99 games. There are modest signs of a well-timed turnaround, though, as Yelich has hit .356/.423/.600 with two homers, six walks and just eight strikeouts in his last 13 games. If he can maintain this form into October, Milwaukee will have a true difference-maker when it needs it most.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Player to watch: Shohei Ohtani

Yes, it’s obvious to say the greatest player on the planet will be a big factor for his team, but in this case it makes sense. Ohtani is dealing with knee and biceps issues and there’s a chance he doesn’t pitch for the rest of the season. While the Dodgers have a deep rotation full of stars, his 1.79 ERA over 85 ⅔ innings were huge for L.A. when he was healthy. At the plate, Ohtani’s numbers are down big over the standard he’s set during the past few seasons. His .906 OPS would be great for most hitters, but it’s his worst mark since 2022. The Dodgers have played about .500 ball since the start of July. They need their superstar to play like himself if they want to enter the playoffs on a high note.

3. Atlanta Braves

Player to watch: Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña hasn’t been at his best this season, and he’s been particularly poor since the All-Star break. In his last 33 games, Acuña owns a .669 OPS. He’s batting just .217 with 37 strikeouts in that span. With the Phillies nipping at the heels of the Braves in the race for the NL East title, Atlanta will need its star players to be at their best, and that’ll start with Acuña shaking off his recent slump.

4. Tampa Bay Rays

Player to watch: Jonathan Aranda

Aranda had a terrific first half, during which he recorded a .865 OPS with 14 home runs, 64 RBIs and 51 walks in 88 games. He’s cooled down considerably since then, however. In his last 41 games, Aranda’s OPS has plummeted to .595, and he’s hit just three home runs and 15 RBIs while recording 46 strikeouts against 10 walks. The Rays have continued to succeed despite the lapse in production from Aranda, but he’ll need to get it going at the plate in order to help them maintain their lead over the Yankees.

Holmes has delivered results as a key trade deadline acquisition for the Cubs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Chicago Cubs

Player to watch: Clay Holmes

In the month since the trade deadline, the returns on big-name midseason acquisition have been a mixed bag . Count new Cubs ace Clay Holmes among the successes. After a tough first outing with his new team, Holmes has tapped into his varied arsenal and been dominant, allowing just one run with 17 strikeouts in his last four starts. Chicago was desperate for a starter it could count on to take the ball in a playoff series, and Holmes is looking like that guy.

6. New York Yankees

Player to watch: Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge’s return is inching closer. The superstar outfielder hasn’t played since the end of May, but he’s expected to be back in action in the coming weeks. The Yankees’ offense has struggled in a big way in Judge’s absence, but his return should benefit the entire lineup and help them in their pursuit of the division title, with New York trailing the Rays by 3 1/2 games entering Thursday.

7. Philadelphia Phillies

Player to watch: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler has been struggling in the second half of the season, having surrendered four or more runs in four of his last seven starts. Wheeler’s season ERA is 3.31, which is quite solid, but he hasn’t looked like his usually dominant self of late, logging a 6.27 ERA in eight second-half appearances. With the Phillies trailing the Braves by four games in the NL East, Wheeler will need to iron out the kinks and get back on track during the stretch run for them to make a run at the division crown.

8. San Diego Padres

Player to watch: Ethan Salas

At 20 years and 93 days old, Salas on Wednesday became the youngest catcher to play in an MLB game since Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez debuted at 19 in 1991. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, but looked like he belonged behind the plate. Salas ranked No. 9 on our midseason top 50 prospects update . After getting called up to Triple A El Paso in late July, he slashed .326/.410/.538 with three home runs and 24 RBIs over 24 games. The Padres’ offense has stumbled a bit over the past few weeks after starting the second half blazing hot. Salas’s bat could help stabilize things. He’s a future cornerstone and could be a huge piece of the team’s push for a postseason spot.

9. Boston Red Sox

Player to watch: Roman Anthony

After missing most of the season due to injury, Roman Anthony is back in action for the Red Sox, and he’ll be looking to make up for lost time in September. In each of his first four games back in Boston’s lineup, Anthony has recorded multiple hits, and hit his first home run since April 1 on Wednesday against the Mariners. Anthony was excellent across 71 games last season, registering a .859 OPS with eight home runs and 32 RBIs. Now that he has a clean bill of health, he has an important role to play for the Red Sox down the stretch.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

Player to watch: Ketel Marte

The Diamondbacks are in the middle of a wild-card race and are having to deal with Ketel Marte’s ongoing issues . Arizona doesn’t seem to know if it can count on its mercurial All-Star second baseman, but the team definitely needs him for the tight NL playoff race. If the franchise could afford to dump Marte, it would, but he’s too talented. The Diamondbacks rank 15th in runs scored (628) and 22nd in OPS (.710). They need Marte to produce at the plate if they’re going to edge their way into the postseason.

11. Houston Astros

Player to watch: AJ Blubaugh

Blubaugh has been one of Houston’s MVPs this season as they fight for a playoff spot. The righty is a Swiss Army Knife out of the bullpen, fitting any role needed. After a rough start to the season, the 26-year-old is 5–2 with a 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 85 ⅓ innings. That ERA is boosted by a 7.07 mark in April thanks to giving up nine runs over two appearances. But he has a 2.22 ERA over his last 48 appearances, and was elite in August, posting an 0.56 ERA in 16 innings. For a bullpen that ranks 17th in ERA (4.09), his presence will be huge down the stretch.

12. Chicago White Sox

Player to watch: Sean Newcomb

The left-handed Newcomb has been indispensable in his first year with the White Sox, posting a 2.36 ERA over 80 innings primarily as a multi-inning fireman. Lately, Chicago has used him as an opener to patch over a starting rotation that’s taken on a lot of water (White Sox starters have a league-worst 5.80 FIP with a 5.98 ERA over the last month). Whether as a a high-leverage option in the late innings or an opener to face the top of an opponents’ lineup, expect Newcomb to be relied upon to get key outs for the White Sox as they look to secure a playoff spot down the stretch.

13. Cleveland Guardians

Player to watch: Jo Adell

Cleveland is once again finding success without the benefit of a high-powered offense. Adell was brought in at the trade deadline to help address that weakness, and so far has delivered. He’s hit .250/.333/.457 in his first 25 games with his new team, leading Cleveland with four homers during that span. Adell has long displayed talent but had difficulty finding consistency during his time with the Angels. If the Guardians can help him level up, he’ll add some much-needed thump to a team that’s looking to chase down a playoff spot.

Lopez has enjoyed a breakout season for the Marlins, but has struggled offensively as of late. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

14. Miami Marlins

Player to watch: Otto Lopez

Lopez led MLB in batting average for most of this season, but he’s been slumping post-All-Star break. He’s batting just .236 over his last 40 games and has a .565 OPS in that span, a far cry from the level of production he was displaying in the first half. The Marlins are still fighting for a wild-card berth, and Lopez will need to rediscover his form at the plate if they’re going to be successful in their push for the postseason.

15. Baltimore Orioles

Player to watch: Samuel Basallo

With Adley Rutschman out of town, Basallo has taken hold of the catcher position in Baltimore. An injury cost him some time early in the second half, but he’s back in action and will need to heat up in a hurry as the Orioles look to earn a wild-card berth. In 14 games since returning from injury, Basallo has a lowly .440 OPS, having hit just one home run. He has the promise of a great hitter, but he’ll need to be better for the O’s to make it four playoff teams out of the AL East.

16. Seattle Mariners

Player to watch: Lazaro Montes

The Mariners called Montes up on Sept 1 after a massive August at Triple A. He slashed .292/.398/.656 with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs for Tacoma, essentially forcing his way onto Seattle’s roster. The 21-year-old was a top international prospect in 2022, and is massive at 6’5” and 250 pounds. His power bat is exactly what the Mariners need thanks to Cal Raleigh and Josh Naylor’s struggles this season. Seattle ranks dead last in runs scored (555), and Montes has a chance to help flip that script. He went 2-for-4 with a home run in his debut, which bodes well for the impact he can make over the next month.

17. Toronto Blue Jays

Player to watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Despite Guerrero’s season-long struggles, the Blue Jays are still in the mix for the postseason in a weaker American League. Getting more from their best player would be a great way to improve their odds of reaching the postseason. Guerrero has a .608 OPS in the second half, even lower than his mediocre first half OPS of .703. There’s no way around it––Guerrero needs to improve if the Jays want to be back in October.

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

Player to watch: Konnor Griffin

At long last, Griffin is set to make his return following a two-month stint on the injured list. The talented rookie had put up a .310/.365/.462 slash line in 36 games prior to landing on the shelf, and the hope in Pittsburgh is that he’ll pick up right where he left off. With the Pirates still only five games out of a wild-card spot, a late rally back into contention can’t be ruled out. But seeing Griffin return to form and resume his trajectory as a budding star is the top objective for Pittsburgh’s long-term future.

19. St. Louis Cardinals

Player to watch: Joshua Báez

Báez lit the baseball world on fire with his historic three-homer debut, then subsequently went 3-for-37 with 17 strikeouts in his next 11 games. The talented outfielder has picked things back up since then, and the Cardinals’ 2026 playoff hopes surely do not fall squarely on his shoulders. St. Louis has assembled an impressive collection of young players, particularly on the hitting side, and the final month will be a worthwhile audition of sorts for Báez to join the ranks of Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, Alec Burleson and Iván Herrera as lineup mainstays for ‘27 and beyond.

Langford has missed extended time this season due to injury, but could play a key role for the Rangers' playoff chances. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Texas Rangers

Player to watch: Wyatt Langford

The Rangers are locked in a tight battle for the AL West crown and if they want to win it, they’ll need to boost to an offense that ranks 26th in runs scored (572). Langford, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft, has yet to establish himself as the star he was projected to be. He’s shown flashes, but is coming off an odd August in which he batted .189 and slugged just .316 but walked 22 times to boost his on-base percentage to .358. He had a power surge in June during which he hammered seven of the 15 home runs he has on the season and slugged .634. If he can just marry that power to his approach from August, he could be the guy who pushes Texas into the postseason.

21. Detroit Tigers

Player to watch: Jackson Jobe

Max Clark warrants a mention here, as the much-hyped prospect made his debut on July 31 and has shown plenty of upside since. But Jobe, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft who missed 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery, gets the nod. The righthander made his return to the big leagues on Aug. 8 and has turned in a mixed bag of results so far, with a 4.63 ERA, 19 strikeouts and 10 walks across five starts. Getting back to full strength after missing so much time will be crucial for Jobe and the Tigers to figure out how much of an impact he can make next year.

22. Minnesota Twins

Player to watch: Luke Keaschall

The Twins are clinging to slim playoff odds, but in the American League, no one is ever truly out of it . In balancing short-term aspirations with long-term roster building, Keaschall is the choice here. He flashed big upside during his rookie year, which included a three-month stint on the IL after getting hit by a pitch and breaking his forearm. With high expectations coming into 2026, Keaschall scuffled through the first half of the season but has been on a tear the past two months, batting .331/.431/.523 since July 1. His 170 wRC+ during that span ranks third among qualified hitters, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yordan Alvarez.

23. Cincinnati Reds

Player to watch: Matt McLain

Simply put, it’s been a disaster of a season for McLain. Three years ago, the 2021 first-round pick looked like a budding star, putting up a 3.2 fWAR and 129 wRC+ in 89 games as a rookie. But a shoulder injury cost him all of the ‘24 season, and in the two years since returning, he’s hit .206/.293/.340 in just over 1,000 plate appearances. He’s managed 28 homers and 34 steals during that time and is still just 27, so the Reds may continue to give him ample opportunity to prove he can be a part of their core. But the longer the struggles continue, the more questions will be asked about his future role with the team.

24. Washington Nationals

Player to watch: Jackson Kent

Washington has fallen out of the postseason hunt, now 7 1/2 games back of the final wild-card spot, so all eyes will be on their young talent as the season winds down. The team promoted lefty hurler Jackson Kent to the majors in August, and he figures to stick around in the rotation through the end of the season. Kent, the Nationals’ No. 9 prospect, hasn’t been great in his first four starts, but he’ll get the opportunity to adapt to MLB hitting and showcase what he can do in the final month of the season.

25. Kansas City Royals

Player to watch: Vinnie Pasquantino

The Pasquatch enjoyed a breakout 2025 when he slugged 32 home runs with 113 RBIs, finally developing into the middle-of-the-order presence Kansas City needed while still maintaining his elite contact rate. Those results have not been there this season, which is a big part of why the Royals haven’t even been able to sniff contention in the weakest playoff race ever. But lately, Pasquantino has turned things around, batting .298/.398/.464 since the All-Star break. If he can maintain those gains, it would go a long way toward instilling confidence that Kansas City can return to playoff contention next season.

Benge has been a rare bright spot in what's been a disappointing season for the Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

26. New York Mets

Player to watch: Carson Benge

Without much to play for this season, the Mets will be hoping to see their young players finish the campaign on a high note. Carson Benge has been one of the team’s standout rookies, and he’s continued to improve throughout the season. Benge looks like a franchise cornerstone and a building block for the future, so the entire organization will be hoping he can continue the strong play he’s displayed in the second half. Benge could end the year with a 20–20 campaign, and he’s already recorded 3.2 fWAR in 134 games in what’s been an impressive rookie season.

27. San Francisco Giants

Player to watch: Bryce Eldridge

The Giants are far out of contention, so this final month is about evaluating what they have and preparing for the 2027 season, assuming we have one. Eldridge, a former first-round pick and top prospect, has found his groove at the plate. In August he slashed .297/.366/.462, with four home runs and a 133 wRC+. Though 94 games this year, he’s now slashing .263/.356/.450 with 15 homers and a 126 wRC+. This is a chance for him to finish strong and establish himself as a cornerstone of the team’s lineup moving forward. That would be a huge development for a Giants team looking for any positive right now.

28. Athletics

Player to watch: Denzel Clarke

With Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker all done for the season, the A’s are simply playing out the string and praying no one else gets hurt. That leaves plenty of opportunity for a guy like Clarke, who just returned after missing more than four months due to a bone bruise in his right foot and a hamstring injury. During his 11-game rehab assignment in Triple A, the 26-year-old center fielder slashed .353/.463/.588 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He has been one of the majors’ worst hitters when healthy, posting a .421 OPS with 24 strikeouts and five walks in 67 plate appearances. He’s elite defensively, and has an OPS of .840 during his minor league career. The bat hasn’t translated yet for the A’s. If he can find a way to make it work at the plate, Henry Bolte may have competition in center field.

29. Los Angeles Angels

Player to watch: Christian Moore

The Angels made Moore the No. 8 pick in the 2024 MLB draft, and he was the team’s top prospect heading into the 2025 campaign. He struggled mightily at the plate, posting a .654 OPS over 53 games. His 17-game sample size in ’26 has been even worse as he’s slashed .180/.250/.295. After an 86-game stint at Triple A in which he slashed .302/.431/.512 with 11 homers and 15 stolen bases, Moore was recalled to L.A. on August 22. He’ll have a chance to get on track over the next month. If he does, the Angels will have a multi-positional weapon ready to help next season. If he doesn’t, he’ll look like yet another failed Angels draft pick.

30. Colorado Rockies

Player to watch: Adael Amador

The Rockies are once again battling for the title of worst team in Major League Baseball, but there might be a September bright spot. Amador was recalled from Triple A to start September and has been excellent during his time in the bigs. In seven games, the 23-year-old second baseman has slashed .389/.500/.833 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He hasn’t been able to find a consistent roster spot over the past few years after struggling in 2024 and ‘25. This may finally be his chance to secure a spot in the lineup moving forward.