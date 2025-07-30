Blue Jays Among Multiple Contenders Interested in Guardians Star Steven Kwan
With the trade deadline heating up, the Toronto Blue Jays should be getting active very soon.
In need of bullpen arms, they went out and acquired Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles in the midst of a doubleheader that took place on Tuesday, providing another moment of entertainment that comes every year at this time.
Reports indicate the Blue Jays aren't done there, either, with other bullpen arms being on their radar.
However, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Toronto could be eyeing an even greater splash, stating "the first-place Toronto Blue Jays have recently been linked to Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan."
Add the Blue Jays to the litany of contending teams that are interested in the two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover.
With the Cleveland Guardians seemingly ready to waive the white flag on their season -- especially after their elite closer Emmanuel Clase was put on leave during a gambling investigation -- it's not surprising to see the Blue Jays do their due diligence on someone who could be a key part of their franchise going forward.
While Kwan would help this season in a year where Toronto has emerged as true contenders, he also is under club control through 2027, which would keep him part of this roster for the foreseeable future.
The asking price is going to be high, and it's unclear whether the Blue Jays are going to be willing or able to outbid others in these sweepstakes considering they still have Daulton Varsho and Anthony Santander set to return at some point this season.
Passan noted that "Toronto's priority remains pitching," which seems to include a starting pitcher they have reportedly been searching to acquire.
Still, the Kwan situation is something to keep an eye on as things start to pick up steam in the trade market.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.