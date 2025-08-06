Blue Jays Make Eye-Popping Franchise History Pummeling Rockies at Coors Field
The Toronto Blue Jays were heading into their series against the Colorado Rockies on a little bit of a skid.
They lost two out of three games in their series against the Kansas City Royals, making it six losses out of their last eight contests.
In need of something to break them out of a funk, a trip to Coors Field is certainly capable of doing the trick.
More News: Blue Jays Manager Shares Thoughts on Run Differential Discussion Surrounding Team
A hitter’s haven, the Blue Jays had a golden opportunity to get things back on track against the team with the worst record in baseball.
It also presented them a chance to bolster their run differential, which has been a popular topic of discussion recently.
Toronto had the best record in the American League at 67-48 entering play on Aug. 6, but based on their run differential, they more closely resembled a team that was 61-54.
Based on those numbers, they look like a team fighting for a wild-card spot, not the AL East leaders.
More News: Injured Blue Jays Slugger George Springer Could Return to Lineup Soon
Plenty of people have been waiting for the other foot to drop and see some regression to the mean. But those people are going to have to keep waiting because the Blue Jays won more than three games against the Rockies based on run differential.
Toronto destroyed their opponents in Game 1, 15-1 and followed that up with another strong performance in Game 2, winning 10-4.
A +20 run differential is worth about three victories; the Blue Jays nearly matched that number alone in Game 3, winning 20-1 and accomplishing some incredible franchise history along the way.
More News: Blue Jays Skipper Gives Encouraging Update on Injured Slugger Anthony Santander
Shared by Sportsnet on X, Toronto broke the record for most hits in a three-game series with 52.
As the post noted, still counting, as there was plenty of game left for the Blue Jays to continue adding onto their historic number, and that is exactly what they did.
With two outs in the top of the eighth inning, Toronto had 55 hits, which was the most the Rockies surrendered in franchise history in a three-game series, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com on X.
More News: Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Buddy Kennedy After DFA'ing Veteran Catcher
That number would climb to 63, with the Blue Jays bluedgoening Austin Nola, a catcher, who took the mound and pitched the ninth inning, surrendering eight more runs and hits.
Evidently, a trip to Coors Field is exactly what the doctor ordered for Toronto, who recorded 25, 14 and 24 hits in the three games, respectively, while scoring 45 runs.
Every positional player on the team will be heading into their next series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a ton of momentum and confidence, looking to prove they are worthy contenders against the defending World Series champions.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.