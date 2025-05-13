Blue Jays Star Daulton Varsho Would Get Plenty of Trade Interest if Available
The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off of an excellent weekend series against the Seattle Mariners, in which they were able to sweep one of the better teams in the American League.
This season has been a season of peaks and valleys so far for the Blue Jays. This has been a team that has been capable of going on some nice winning streaks, but also susceptible to losing streaks.
The inconsistencies have been frustrating for the franchise, but they are hovering right around .500 in the somewhat weak AL.
So far, their offense hasn’t quite lived up to expectations this campaign, contributing to the team having some issues.
With the team currently falling in the middle of the pack, it can be a frustrating place to be, and they will likely have to make some tough decisions come the trade deadline if that’s where they remain.
Will the Blue Jays Trade Daulton Varsho?
Buster Olney of ESPN recently wrote that if the Blue Jays made their talented outfielder Daulton Varsho available, they would likely receive a ton of potential trade interest in what could be a thin market for outfielders this summer.
“The Jays would probably draw a lot of interest for Daulton Varsho, an elite defender who won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season," he wrote.
While it’s still early, Toronto has multiple players who could be appealing pieces to move if they fall out of contention or decide to be sellers.
One of those players is Varsho.
So far in 2025, he has just made his return to the lineup after missing the beginning part of the year due to injury.
When healthy, Varsho is one of the best outfielders in the game and a Gold Glove winner in 2024 with the Blue Jays.
Last year, he slashed .214/.293/.407 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. The slugger is by no means a great hitter as shown by the batting average and on-base percentage, but he does posses power to go along with his elite glove.
When looking at the trade market for this campaign, there aren’t a lot of obvious choices on who could be the best outfielder available. While Luis Robert Jr. has garnered a lot of attention on the Chicago White Sox, he hasn’t played all that well again this season and carries a somewhat significant price tag.
If Toronto becomes sellers, even though Varsho is under contract through next year, he could be a valuable asset to move.