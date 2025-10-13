Trey Yesavage Can Add to His Blue Jays Legacy Again With Elite Game 2 ALCS Start
After the Toronto Blue Jays eliminated the New York Yankees in decisive fashion during their American League Division Series matchup, many believed they were the heavy favorites to make the World Series no matter who advanced between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers.
Not only did the Blue Jays put together incredible pitching performances in three out of their four games, but the offense looked as lethal as any unit in the playoffs thus far, which gave credence to the idea that they are the most dangerous team on the AL side of the bracket.
Unfortunately, that offensive success did not translate into Game 1 of the ALCS against the Mariners, as Toronto's bats were stifled at home against a stout Seattle pitching staff. Now, the Blue Jays trail in the best-of-seven series after dropping the opener.
It's way too early to panic, but Toronto needs to bounce back in a major way on Monday.
Trey Yesavage Can Add to His Legacy With Another Gem
If the Blue Jays aren't able to win Game 2, they will have a tough road ahead if they are going to make their first World Series appearance since 1993 when they won back-to-back championships. That's because the ALCS is a 2-3-2 format, where things will shift to Seattle for the next three games as needed with the Mariners up 2-0 if Toronto can't answer back on Monday.
Coming off a dominant outing against the Yankees when he pitched 5 1/3 hitless innings where he rung up 11 batters, another pressure-packed moment could add to Yesavage's already-growing legacy at just 22 years old.
By pitching another gem for the Blue Jays in what is now the biggest game of the season, the first-round pick of the 2024 draft can make a statement that he is a future superstar in the sport.
Blue Jays Dealing With Injuries
Prior to Game 2 getting underway, Toronto got some good news when it was revealed that Nathan Lukes' knee contusion was manageable enough for him to play in this important contest. That caused manager John Schneider to put him into the starting lineup.
But unfortunately, the Blue Jays got some bad news when Anthony Santander was scratched from his spot in the lineup, which prompted Schneider to make a change by inserting Davis Schneider into his place.
Because of this, it's even more important for Yesavage to battle Seattle's ace Logan Gilbert during the first part of the game so the offense can bounce back from an unusually-quiet performance in the opener.
If Yesavage is able to do that and deliver another incredible moment in his young career, he'll be on his way to cementing a legendary legacy.