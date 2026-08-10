3 Blue Jays Who Need a Big Finish to Keep Toronto in the Playoff Hunt

It is hard to believe, but the Toronto Blue Jays have not played themselves out of contention for the playoffs, just yet.

Despite sitting at 56-63, Toronto is only trailing in the American League Wild Card race by 3.5 games entering the home stretch of the season.

The margin is small enough to make a strong argument that one hot streak can change the course of the season.

If Toronto is truly going to make a run at the postseason, the organization is going to need bigger bats to step up and produce. George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Kazuma Okamoto are perfect examples of this.

They have all had their moments of greatness this year, but the truth is, they can be better, and they need to be.

A strong finish from those three could be the push that gets the Blue Jays into more meaningful baseball in October.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Needs Power

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This storyline has become a bit of a repeating cycle for Guerrero Jr. this year, but the fact is, it remains true. He is a disciplined hitter, but his production has certainly not met the high expectations this team has for him as the centerpiece of the lineup.

Through 110 games in the 2026 campaign, the 27-year-old right-handed star is hitting .261 with a .339 on-base percentage. He only has seven home runs, 46 RBI and a .698 OPS.

He has drawn 47 walks in comparison to 63 strikeouts, so he is still controlling the strike zone, but the power just isn’t there. He is sitting at a .359 slugging percentage.

Guerrero Jr. doesn’t have to be MVP-caliber to help his team get to the playoffs, but Toronto certainly needs him to start driving the ball again.

Everyone knows the danger Guerrero Jr. can present when he is at his best. If that version could show up in the last six weeks of the season, Toronto immediately becomes a lot better.

George Springer Needs to Find 2025 Version

George Springer. Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ok, we all know you can’t turn back the clock, but it sure would be nice to see a glimpse of the Springer we all grew to love in 2025. The Blue Jays need more from their veteran leader.

He is batting .234 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI and a .713 OPS through 88 games in 2026. Compare that to 2025, when he posted a .309 average, 32 home runs, and a .959 OPS, and you can see the problem.

Even though it’s hard to do, if you look at his last seven games, the story becomes much stronger. His recent slash line is disappointing at .158/.273/.158.

When he is healthy and producing, he is a huge asset to the lineup. He gives pitchers something to worry about. He is just as important in the postseason, where his experience adds a lot of value to the team.

No one is looking to Springer to carry the offense here, but he does need to produce more consistently if this club has any hope of gaining ground in the Wild Card race.

Kazuma Okamoto Needs to Break Slump

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okamoto has had plenty of highlights in his first season in the majors. He has had a lot of power, but consistency has not been his thing.

The 30-year-old has produced 24 home runs with 70 RBI, but he’s also batting .225 with an on-base percentage of just .728 through his 116 games. Zooming in to his most recent games, the numbers are concerning. He is hitting just .190 in his last 30, .213 over the last 15 and a super disappointing .172 over the last seven.

Okamoto was signed to be a power hitter in the middle of the order who could produce runs. Yes, the raw power is still there, but recently his struggles have certainly hindered the impact he is supposed to have for the Blue Jays.

Okamoto needs a hot streak. Well, maybe he just needs to get out of this slump. This team needs a run producer behind Guerrero and Springer. Something has to change.

Toronto’s Best Chance Starts with Big Bats

While at some points during this season it appeared it would take a miracle, that’s not really the case right now. The Blue Jays are only 3.5 games back, so the opportunity is still very possible.

They don’t need a miracle, but they do need production.

Guerrero Jr. needs to drive the ball with authority. Springer needs to rediscover his 2025 form and become a productive hitter. Okamoto has to dig his way out of the slump.

The Blue Jays have what they need, the talent is there. Finding it will be the difference-maker to the last few weeks of the season.