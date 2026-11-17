It was a less-than-acceptable performance by the Toronto Blue Jays this season, who went from first to worst in the AL East, which was primarily due to the fact that their offense went from elite to garbage between 2025 and 2026.

That said, the Jays' boss, Ross Atkins, has been adamant that he'll add proven bats this offseason while reinforcing an already elite pitching staff. The first piece the front office needed was for a few key players to reject their qualifying offers, which happened early Tuesday afternoon.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, designated hitter/outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and high-leverage reliever Adrian Morejon all elected free agency to pursue other ballclubs and likely sign longer deals than one-year contracts.

Seiya Suzuki reaches the 20-HR mark for a 4th straight season! pic.twitter.com/eiXhHi5BsJ — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2026

With Toronto in desperate need of players to put up runs on the board, as well as designated hitter George Springer either electing retirement or switching teams, they have to fill his spot, which is where Suzuki comes in as arguably the best hitter on the market.

Then, there is the fact that Ernie Clement had a historic demise after the All-Star break as a near-guaranteed out as his OPS dropped 250 points from the first to the second half of the season, which frankly is unacceptable.

Lastly, if the Milwaukee Brewers taught us anything, it is that a bullpen can never have too many pitchers who can come through in the clutch, and that is where Morejon would come in, as he was one of the elite in the game all year, but was somewhat out of the spotlight simply because he was pitching behind NL Reliever of the Year, Mason Miller.

With $100+ million coming off the Blue Jays' books, it isn't far-fetched for Atkins to acquire one, two, or all three of these players, as they would bolster the roster immediately.

Why All Three Make Sense for Toronto

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a two-run home run against the Brewers. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki is an easy one; he has not posted an OPS under .800 over his last four seasons with the Chicago Cubs while also tallying up at least 20 home runs in that time. Since nobody on the Jays' roster hit more than 15, other than Kazuma Okamoto in 2026, it is clear that they need someone with some slugging.

Then, there is Lowe, who has hit 30 bombs for consecutive seasons, highlighted by 35 this last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, to complement nearly 100 runs driven in. He stepped into the lineup and immediately provided offense.

While it might not seem like they need many more arms in the pen, as Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, Mason Fluharty, and Louis Varland carried the pitching staff, an extra reliable arm would not hurt. Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA and logged nine wins for the Padres this past year.

The front office has its work cut out for it this winter, but its pockets are deep, and it has a lot of room to work with, so these three should be at the top of the list.