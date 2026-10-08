3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Blue Jays Perfectly

Every offseason, teams look for affordable ways to upgrade their roster. It's a necessary path to having success in this league.

The Toronto Blue Jays had players with expensive contracts on the injured list last season. Anthony Santander and Jose Berrios missed the entire year. The Blue Jays are hoping they can be healthier in 2027.

General manager Ross Atkins should be aggressive this offseason, but that doesn't mean he won't pursue lower-cost free agents. Let's take a look at three players who could fit well in Toronto.

Tyler Alexander, RP

Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto's bullpen was taxed by season's end. John Schneider used his relievers in multiple roles, which is why Tyler Alexander would be an excellent addition. The lefty is coming off a career-best season while making $1.125 million.

Alexander appeared in 75 games for the Texas Rangers, posting a 3.70 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. He struggled toward the end of the season, but he is a valuable reliever. The Rangers used Alexander as an opener, a setup man, or a closer. His versatility could help the Blue Jays' bullpen.

Lane Thomas, OF

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Lane Thomas. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto will likely pursue the top free-agent outfielders, including Seiya Suzuki or Randy Arozarena. But if they miss out on those players, Lane Thomas could be a solid backup option.

The Blue Jays need guys who can hit left-handed pitching. Last year, they were near the bottom in most categories against lefties. Thomas slashed .262/.364/.440, five home runs, 17 RBIs, and 23 walks against southpaws.

The speedy outfielder has excellent range and could be a valuable depth piece for Schneider. Thomas also has a high walk rate (11.8%) and a low chase percentage (20.8%), per Baseball Savant. Those traits bode well in pinch-hit situations.

Foster Griffin, SP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Foster Griffin. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The free-agent starting pitching class is top-heavy, with Tarik Skubal, Shota Imanaga, and possibly Corbin Burnes becoming available. Toronto would love any of those players, but if they're looking for a potentially low-cost starter, Foster Griffin could be a nice option.

Griffin was traded to the Cleveland Guardians at the trade deadline, but his pre-All-Star break numbers were much better. He posted a 2.77 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts. The Blue Jays need a consistent left-handed starting pitcher, so signing Griffin would be a massive win.

Griffin's best trait is his low walk rate. During the regular season, he walked 45 hitters and struck out 158. Any pitching staff could use a guy who consistently stays in the zone. He may command a larger market than anticipated, but Toronto should pursue the veteran lefty.