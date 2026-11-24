Online haters are calling the Toronto Blue Jays the "Toronto Bridesmaids."

First, they came for Soto, and he went to the Mets.

Then they came for Ohtani, and he wasn't on that plane.

Then they came for Kyle Tucker, and he, too, went to LA-la-land.

And now they came for Skubal, and he took a big fat wad of cash from Uncle Steve's Mets.

Bridesmaids again.

And they didn't even catch the bouquet.

But what if he wasn't the right guy for a long-term marriage?

Not Lundegaard in the movie Fargo bad, but bad in the way that you wake up one day, put in your teeth, and you don't recognize each other anymore.

What if Toronto actually dodged a bullet?

Imagine if Tucker had accepted their 10-year, $350M offer. Toronto would now owe more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to Tucker and Vladdy.

Just to emphasize that, say the billion part in your best Dr. Evil voice.

Skubal will be far better than Tucker.

But the Dodgers were reportedly looking to sign Skubal to a shorter-term contract at a higher AAV. That should tell you something about how one of the sharpest organizations in baseball thinks this deal will age. The Mets are, let's just say, not one of the sharpest organizations in baseball.

The first five years of the Mets' contract will likely work for them if he stays healthy (a big if), but the last four years, when Skubal plays his age 35-38 seasons, almost certainly won't.

Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mets have now given the three highest AAV contracts ever to starting pitchers. The first two, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, were gone by the trade deadline.

Skubal has a no-trade clause.

Pitchers Don't Age Well — Even Cy Young Winners

As good as Skubal is, we have seen this movie before, and, as with most movies, the sequels are not as good as the original.

Group Average bWAR Ages 25-29 Average bWAR Ages 30-34 Average bWAR Ages 25-38 Average bWAR Ages 30-38 (Skubal Contract Length) Tarik Skubal 4.2 ? ? ? Cy Young Winners Since 2000 4.2 2.9 1.4 2.3

Skubal is great, but so were Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Martinez, Chris Sale, Johan Santana, Felix Hernandez, and David Price. They all had higher bWARs in their 25-29 seasons than Skubal and averaged 6.2 bWAR compared to his 4.2 bWAR.

In their age 30-38 seasons, that group averaged 1.6 bWAR, a drop of nearly 75% (Note: if a pitcher did not pitch in the Majors at an age, that counts as a zero). The drop-off is particularly sharp from ages 35-38. Injuries are, of course, a major factor, but that is what happens as you get older.

Ask any 35-year-old who plays in an adult hockey league.

And I won't start body-shaming CC Sabathia and Bartolo Colon, but they, too, had similar trajectories.

There are exceptions - notably The Big Unit, Mad Max, The Rocket (though he had some help), and Justin Verlander, but 14 of the 32 Cy Young Award winners averaged less than 2,0 WAR for their age 30-38 seasons.

On average, the 32 Cy Young winners saw a 46% drop in WAR between ages 25-29 and 30-38 (those on Skubal's new contract).

Maybe Vladdy was right that they pay for past production.

Skubal's Scary Injury History

Age, however, is not the only risk factor with Skubal. His injury history includes:

May 2026 (Left Elbow Loose Bodies): Placed on the 15-day IL (retroactive to May 1) and underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, missing roughly two to three months before returning.

Placed on the 15-day IL (retroactive to May 1) and underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, missing roughly two to three months before returning. 2022–2023 (Left Flexor Tendon Surgery): Placed on the IL in August 2022 and had left flexor tendon surgery, ending his 2022 season and sidelining him into July 2023.

Placed on the IL in August 2022 and had left flexor tendon surgery, ending his 2022 season and sidelining him into July 2023. 2016 (Tommy John Surgery): Underwent Tommy John surgery while pitching in college at Seattle University

Skubal now has a procedure named after him to remove loose bodies in the elbow, called the "Skubal Scope." Probably not what he wants to be known for, and by virtue of being so new, it's not a surgery with an established track record of keeping elbows healthy for years to come.

Skubal has already returned from TJS. The risk is a second tear.

Current research shows only about 1 in 6 pitchers with a second UCL reconstruction (known as a revision) return to their pre-injury form. More than one in three don't ever pitch in the Majors again.

Counterexamples include Jacob deGrom, who had a second TJS in 2023 and made 30+ starts in both 25 and 26 at ages 37-38. But overall, across his ages 32-36 seasons, deGrom averaged just 52 innings per year. Texas is also shopping him to shed payroll.

Jacob deGrom, Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Salary Cap Is Another Risk Factor

Another risk factor, if Skubal had signed with Toronto, would be whether the new collective bargaining agreement includes a salary cap. The owners are currently proposing a $258M cap. Let's say that goes up to $300M. Had Skubal signed, the Blue Jays would have 27% of the cap tied up in just two players: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Skubal.

The aggressive bidding for Skubal may indicate that the owners don't really believe they will get a hard salary cap.

But even if they don't, there are still limits, and having a quarter of your payroll tied up in one player coming off a historically down year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and a pitcher with a history of elbow injuries and a no-trade clause, could cripple your franchise for a decade if things go south.

Much will depend on how Toronto uses the money it didn't spend on Skubal. The Jays have repeatedly said offense is their top priority, and they could add Seiya Suzuki and Brandon Lowe with the money they would have spent on Skubal.

At least they don't have surgeries named after them.