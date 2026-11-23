It came to light Sunday afternoon that the Toronto Blue Jays were the only other team to offer the No.1 free agent, Tarik Skubal, a contract this offseason, which tells us one thing: the front office is serious about signing a starting pitcher.

The Blue Jays have deep pockets, so it might seem outrageous that they put a nine-year, $400+ million contract on the table, but as aonce-in-a-lifetime pitcher, the risk will arguably be worth the reward.

That said, now that the lefty is officially off the table, the front office will turn its attention to the remaining top available arms. That pool includes another left-handed starter, Trevor Roger, who, at first glance, is a decent low-cost addition.

Trevor Rogers is probably my favorite non-Skubal starting pitcher target.



Final 20 starts of 2026:

121.0 IP | 2.90 ERA | 2.88 FIP

24.8% K% | 4.4% BB% | .228 BAA



Has a QO attached, but followed a great 2025 with a fantastic finish to 2026. Keeps the ball in the yard and is just… pic.twitter.com/t6M6w2x3Jp — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) November 16, 2026

Rogers posted a 3.19 ERA over his final 15 appearances with the Baltimore Orioles. But one issue many are overlooking is that the Orioles extended a qualifying offer this offseason, which means there are repercussions for the organization if it signs him.

For those not aware, when a team signs a player, it isn't the ballclub that extended the QO; they will forfeit at least one draft pick, and if Rogers wasn't the only person that the Blue Jays were looking at with a QO, then it wouldn't be an issue.

However, the best bat on the market, Seiya Suzuki, is easily their top target alongside Brandon Lowe and reliever Adrian Morejon; all are more intriguing than Rogers, especially with better options available as a starter.

Other Starting Pitching Free Agents the Blue Jays Should Be Pursuing

Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the eighth inning against the Brewers in game three of the NLDS. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upgrading the offense is of utmost importance for Toronto this winter, as the 2026 Blue Jays were seemingly incapable of scoring runs and put up an embarrassing performance all season. So, proven bats have to come, and Lowe and Suzuki are the best options.

The front office shouldn't attach them to multiple players with qualifying offers; with Michael King and Freddy Peralta both available as starters, all efforts should be directed towards them as the Robin to Dylan Cease's Batman.

King went 7-for-3 over his final 15 appearances and ultimately pushed the San Diego Padres across the finish line and into the postseason, where he was fantastic. The veteran held the best NL offense scoreless in seven innings and then proceeded to throw a pair of masterful innings out of the bullpen on short rest when facing elimination in the NLDS.

Peralta had a rough go of things with the New York Mets to start off 2026, but finished strong after the trade deadline. He held a 1.76 ERA in his last seven games of the regular season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ultimately, if the Blue Jays are after another elite starter, there are available picks that don't come with an asterisk or a lost piece of the team's future. It is time to buckle down and make a deal, preferably before the impending lockout on Dec. 1.