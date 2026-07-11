Okamoto's Hot Streak Has Him on the Brink of Rookie History

When the Toronto Blue Jays landed coveted Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto this past season on a four-year, $60 million contract, they did so with the hope that his power and contact-heavy game could successfully translate to Major League Baseball from Nippon Professional Baseball. Maybe, if all went well, he could challenge some rookie record books by season's end.

How about before the All-Star break instead?

Okamoto's successful integration into MLB keeps getting better, with three home runs in his past four games. Now, the 29-year-old is setting new benchmarks - even while still having a significant chunk of the 2026 season remaining.

Okamoto is Setting Records for His Team and Country

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to his recent power surge, Okamoto now has 22 home runs on the season. That, alone, places the June AL Rookie of the Month in some lofty company this season. He comfortably leads all Blue Jays in the category, owning a 13-homer edge over George Springer, who currently sits in second place on the team. He ranks sixth in the American League home run race and tied for 10th in all of baseball.

When you factor in his rookie status, Okamoto's long ball achievements become even more special. While he is unlikely to catch Pete Alonso's 2019 MLB rookie record of 53 home runs, the Gojo, Japan native has wasted no time in carving out his own unique place in the record books.

By delivering a fifth-inning go-ahead three-run home run on the road against Jhony Brito and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Okamoto tied the record for most home runs by a Japanese-born rookie. His record sharer (at least for the moment)? None other than Shohei Ohtani.

Okamoto was quick to downplay the milestone after Friday's 5-3 win, calling it "just a number". But any time you can earn a share of (and likely eventually surpass) a record held by baseball's biggest current star, it's an achievement. His next home run will give him the most rookie home runs in his baseball-crazed nation's history - at least unless Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox catches up to him.

Toronto Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto speaks to the media | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Okamoto gets set to make history in his homeland, he remains on the cusp of history within the organization as well. As things currently stand, he ranks third in Toronto history for most home runs by a first-year player, sitting just behind Eric Hinske (24) and J.P Arencibia (23).

Not to discount the benchmarks reached by Hinske and Arencibia, but with the Blue Jays having over 65 remaining games for Okamoto to surpass the pair, it seems like a very reachable record.

Although most MLB analysts seem to currently slot Okamoto in behind Murakami and Kevin McGonigle in what is a stacked AL Rookie of the Year race, he has already put forth a remarkable first-year campaign that stands among the tops in Blue Jays history.