Blue Jays Announce Rotation for Seattle Mariners Series With Bieber Taking Mound

The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed the day off on Thursday in hopes of finding a reset and getting ready to take on the Seattle Mariners in a three-game series. The pitching matchups are going to be worth watching across all three days.

On Friday night, Dylan Cease will be taking the mound, followed by Shane Bieber on Saturday for his third start of the year, and then finishing with Trey Yesavage on Sunday.

Toronto has not been great recently. They are entering this series at 41-46, sitting third in the American League East and 11.5 games back. They have gone just 3-7 over the last 10 games and need to find a way to win in order to keep themselves within shooting distance of a Wild Card spot.

Too many more losses and the August 3 trade deadline becomes a day that could reshape this team.

They will be facing the Seattle Mariners, who find themselves at 44-43 on the year.

Friday: Cease Leads the Way

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto is pulling out all the stops and sending its best pitcher to the mound to open the series. Dylan Cease has been the anchor this year of a rotation that has struggled.

He is 4-4 on the year with a 3.02 ERA and a team-leading 128 strikeouts over 83.1 innings.

He will be facing Luis Castillo for the Mariners. The righty has a 3-6 record in 2026 with a 4.93 ERA. This should be a significant advantage for the Blue Jays, or at least it looks that way on paper.

Castillo has been inconsistent this season. When Cease is performing, he is difficult for any lineup. If the Blue Jays are going to take this series, they need a quality start from Cease on Friday to get the ball rolling.

Saturday: The Bieber Watch Continues

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a long wait to get Shane Bieber back on the mound, and everyone is holding their breath to see if he will stay healthy. Bieber is making his third start of the 2026 season, and every outing means something for the guy who has sat out all year.

Bieber returned to the mound on June 22 after missing almost the full first half of the season with right elbow inflammation. It is concerning given that he had Tommy John surgery in 2024 and only returned in the playoffs in 2025.

His first start against the Houston Astros was a little rocky. He only went 3.2 innings and gave up nine hits and four earned runs. He settled in a little better when he faced the Texas Rangers on June 28. He worked 5.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs on the night.

Bieber carries a career ERA of 3.27 and has 1,001 strikeouts. The stuff is there, and the ceiling is high - he just has to prove he can stay healthy.

Logan Gilbert will take the ball for the Mariners. He is 6-5 on the year with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts. This should be a quality matchup that could result in a defensive standoff.

Sunday: Yesavage Closes the Series

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Yesavage trots out on Sunday against George Kirby. This is the most evenly matched pitching duel of the series. Yesavage just continues to turn heads in 2026, going 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 67.1 innings so far.

Kirby is countering at 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 91 strikeouts.

Sunday’s game is likely to come down to who makes a mistake first and which offense does more with limited opportunities.