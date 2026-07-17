George Springer’s Return to the Outfield Raises Bigger Questions for Blue Jays

George Springer is back in the outfield, and that alone makes it worth paying attention.

The Toronto Blue Jays put Springer in left field against the Chicago White Sox, marking his first appearance in the outfield this season and his first start anywhere other than designated hitter. On the surface, it is one lineup decision. However, a veteran who has spent the entire year locked into the DH spot suddenly playing the field feels like something more

Springer’s season has not looked much like last year’s version. After helping fuel Toronto’s World Series run in 2025 with a .309/.399/.560 slash line, 32 home runs and a .959 OPS, he has fallen back sharply this year. Entering the White Sox series, Springer was hitting .218/.303/.374 with nine home runs and a .677 OPS. That level of production is not acceptable for a full-time designated hitter.

Toronto May Be Searching for a Spark

George Springer runs in to score a run on a triple and an error against the New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question is why the Blue Jays are making this move now.

The defensive history does not make it an obvious upgrade. Springer still has plenty of outfield experience, but his recent defensive numbers have not been strong.

He did not play enough in the outfield last year to be viewed as a full-time qualified defender, logging 436.2 innings across left field, center field and right field. When he did play there, the results were negative. Statcast credited him with -8 Fielding Run Value in 2025 after he posted -4 the year before.

That is why the decision is interesting.

One possibility is that Toronto wants to show other teams that Springer can still handle some outfield work. With the Blue Jays sitting in a disappointing spot after last year’s World Series run, the trade deadline could force difficult conversations. If Springer can prove he is more than a DH, even in limited doses, that could alter how teams view him.

There is also a simpler explanation. Maybe the Blue Jays just believe getting Springer back in the field can help him find rhythm at the plate. Some players prefer staying involved throughout the game instead of waiting several innings between at-bats. This move could help Springer stay engaged in the game mentally and physically.

Either way, Springer’s outfield return is worth watching. If his bat wakes up, the move may look like a smart reset. If it does not, it will only add another question to a Blue Jays season already filled with them