The Blue Jays Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays could make some difficult decisions this offseason. On paper, this roster appeared capable of making another deep playoff run before the season began.

Those aspirations went out the window as the Blue Jays dealt with injuries and an inconsistent offense. Now, general manager Ross Atkins has to find the missing pieces and bring the team back to contention.

As Toronto looks to add to its roster, it could also send one outfielder out the door.

Will Davis Schneider Get Traded?

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Blue Jays have to reconfigure their outfield, and Davis Schneider could be the odd man out. The 27-year-old flashed signs of excellence in 2025, but he regressed this season.

Schneider was optioned four times this season, including twice in August. He slashed .145/.310/.315 with 18 hits in 124 at-bats. He really struggled against breaking pitches, posting a .049 batting average and 23 strikeouts, per Baseball Savant.

He isn't owed tons of money and is under team control through 2030, so Toronto could give Schneider a chance to prove himself in the minor leagues, but if he wants a new situation, a trade would likely happen.

Ultimately, Schneider doesn't have a sustainable role on the roster. Addison Barger and Anthony Santander should return from injury and provide power, while Brett Bateman and Nathan Lukes should occupy starting outfield spots.

That doesn't include Myles Straw, who will return if Toronto exercises his $8 million club option. Atkins will likely pursue an outfield bat in free agency as well.

Schneider became a fan favorite since his first career at-bat when he left the yard. His iconic mustache and likeable personality attracted Blue Jays fans. It's important to have guys like Schneider in a clubhouse. However, he understands his time in Toronto could be running short.

“Every single year, you never know what the next year is going to entail. Especially after a year like this with the high expectations and we don’t live up to them as a team. Whether they’re going to be looking for new guys,” Schneider said in an interview with Lindsay Dunn.

“I think that should happen every year. You always want to win the World Series and I wouldn’t say it’s a failure, but we didn’t live up to expectations. Hopefully, we can next year if I’m still here. You never know in this game, but we just got to perform better."

Whether Schneider is in a Blue Jays uniform next year remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the organization move on.