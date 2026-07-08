Heartbreaking News Explains Blue Jays Braydon Fisher Recent Team Departure

It isn't a term that is heard often, bereavement list, as it has a very specific purpose and not one that hints at good things going on in a player's personal life. That is, unfortunately, the exact case that the Toronto Blue Jays found their reliever, Braydon Fisher, in.

Bereavement is used for a player to take time away from the team and be inactive for somewhere between three and seven days when either someone in their family is going through a serious illness or, worse, death.

Unfortunately, this was nowhere on Fisher's radar. His father, Normand, suffered a stroke at only 65 years old before the series against the San Francisco Giants, a series that Normand was in town for as he was originally from the Bay Area.

Braydon Fisher is back from bereavement leave.



Fisher shared that his father Norm, 65 yrs old, suffered a stroke and died. He was en route to checking into their hotel on SF.



Fisher family was here to watch Blue Jays series.



Our heartfelt condolences to Braydon 💔 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 8, 2026

Sports broadcaster Hazel Mae, via X, shared some of the inner and painful details that came about with his passing, stating that he was in the car visiting old family and friends on his way to check into the hotel when it happened.

Ultimately, one of the biggest Blue Jays fans passed away, and that is why Fisher had not been with his teammates up to this point. While he still remains on bereavement, Fisher made the choice to rejoin the team because there is nothing that anybody can say in a time like this, but being with people matters more than anything.

Blue Jays insider, Keegan Matheson, also relayed some of Fisher's comments on X when he returned, stating:

“He was an amazing person. There was never a bad day for Norm. He was always happy, always cheerful, willing to help anybody. I also don’t think that for the last two years, you’d see him not wearing Blue Jays gear. Not ever. No matter the occasion.”

Hearts are breaking for Fisher and his family as this is not an easy time no matter which way to slice it.

Fisher With the Blue Jays

Blue Jays starting pitcher Braydon Fisher (63) is greeted by catcher Brandon Valenzuela (59) as he leaves the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, Normand had good reason to be one of the biggest fans of the organization, as this is the team that made his major league dreams come to light, as Fisher made his debut just last season after he was acquired in a trade.

Fisher has been a vital piece to their bullpen after limiting teams to a sub-.200 batting average while posting a 2.70 ERA in 50+ games in 2025.

Vital or not, this is the hardest part of life, and losing someone close doesn't become easier over time. However, it does become a lot easier to carry with teammates helping to carry the weight.