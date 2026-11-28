Now that the Blue Jays have bet on Jazz Chisholm Jr. after reaching an agreement on Friday for $20 million and one season, the contract includes a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary for 2027, and a $16 million player option for 2028, with a $1.5 million buyout. If Chisholm declines his option, it becomes a $40 million club option.

The option structure is also interesting for Chisholm, as it allows him to decide whether to continue in Toronto for a second year or open the door for the club to exercise its own option. That said, it seems clear that the Jays’ plan goes beyond 2027.

Therefore, Jazz’s arrival will also drive other changes and moves within the roster, without ruling out the possibility that Toronto could still try to acquire another free agent among its priorities, probably Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki, two of the outfielders still available on the market.

What Will Change in the Jays’ Plan for Ernie Clement?

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (22). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clement was the starter most of the time at second base during 2026, appearing in 132 games (starting 107 of them) with 981 ⅔ innings played. However, unlike in 2025, his DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) dropped from +10 (in the 423 ⅓ innings played) to -2, with other negative marks and marked regressions in FRV (Fielding Run Value), from +4 to -1, and OAA (Outs Above Average), from +5 to -3.

Although Clement’s track record remains positive, these issues in 2026 leave a little uncertainty regarding his role as a utility player, and the fact that Jazz has recorded an average of 138 games played over the last three seasons, I think, slightly reduces the chances that Clement could find playing time at second base.

Toronto Blue Jays second base Ernie Clement (22). Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at it from this point, without even considering Clement’s offensive decline, as he saw his xSLG drop from .379 in 2024 to just .319 in 2026 and increased his swing rate on pitches outside the zone by 8.0 percentage points, it could be beneficial for the Jays to explore the interest of some teams in a possible trade.

Did you think about it too?

Well, one of the teams interested in finding a third baseman is the New York Yankees, who were among the teams rumored to be pursuing Alec Bohm, who eventually signed with the Kansas City Royals. However, I would not be so sure about how willing Toronto would be to negotiate with the Yankees, who stand out as one of its main divisional rivals.

If Toronto decides to keep Josh Smith as a utility player, would it make sense for the Yankees to trade for Clement in exchange for an outfielder or a pitcher who could help strengthen their pitching staff?